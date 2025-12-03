By: Eddie R•ai

Balboa Park is set to shine once again as December Nights returns for its 48th year, transforming the historic park into a glowing holiday wonderland filled with lights, music, food, culture, and free family fun. The City of San Diego’s signature holiday celebration will take place Friday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. With an estimated 350,000 visitors expected, December Nights remains the largest free holiday festival in California.

“December Nights has been part of San Diego’s story for nearly five decades, bringing families, neighbors, and visitors together to share the season’s joy,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “I love seeing Balboa Park come alive with music, food, and the energy of hundreds of thousands of people. I’m grateful to City staff and everyone who works behind the scenes to make this tradition shine.”

This year’s musical headliner is platinum-selling artist and San Diego native Frankie J. The Grammy-nominated performer, known for his bilingual career and chart-topping hits, will take the Plaza de Panama main stage on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A brand-new feature this year is the Après Tavern, an adults-only holiday lounge located beside the main stage. The cozy alpine-themed spot will offer craft cocktails, pub-style games, elevated décor, and ideal views of a new holiday light show projected onto the San Diego Museum of Art. The projection will illuminate at least once per hour throughout the weekend.

Across Balboa Park, December Nights will showcase more than 1,600 performers from 70 groups across five stages. Over 200 food and retail vendors will serve global flavors and handcrafted gifts, while many museums will open their doors for free during the evening hours.

The festivities officially begin Friday at 6 p.m. with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, led by Mayor Gloria, City Council President Joe LaCava, and emcees from KUSI News and FOX 5 San Diego.

“December Nights is a cherished San Diego tradition and a unique opportunity for all of us to come together to kick off the holiday season,” LaCava said. “I want to thank the dedicated City staff, cultural organizations, vendors, sponsors, and every San Diegan who makes this event special.”

The beloved House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will once again welcome visitors with cultural foods and traditions from around the world. Families can also explore the newly expanded Family Zone, which features:

Free Ferris wheel rides and Museum of Art light displays, sponsored by San Diego Community Power

DIY holiday art projects from Home Depot

Special children’s activities presented by Disneyland in honor of its 70th anniversary

A new Food Truck Alley at Village Place

Outdoor movies including Ice Age and Frozen

Hundreds of local performers, artists, and entertainers

Half-pipe skateboarding demos in Palisades Plaza

Photos with Santa, hat-making, arts and crafts, face painting, and more inside the Municipal Gym

The event is supported by community partners and designed with sustainability in mind. With the help of Republic Services, the City is encouraging visitors to recycle, reduce waste, and choose eco-friendly transportation options. Two free bike valets will be available—one at the west entrance of the Laurel Street bridge and another near the San Diego Natural History Museum.

December Nights also provides opportunities to give back. SDG&E and Jewish Family Service will collect socks and underwear for individuals staying in the City’s Safe Parking lots, while San Diego County Toyota Dealers will collect donations for families served by the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“This is the 48th edition of December Nights and it will be bigger and brighter than ever,” said Christina Chadwick, Executive Director of the City’s Special Events and Filming Office. “We’ve worked hard to honor the traditions people love while bringing in exciting new features.”

The festival also kicks off a month of holiday décor and lighting throughout Balboa Park, supported by the Prebys Foundation.

To help visitors navigate the event, the December Nights Mobile Experience launches Dec. 4, offering maps, food and vendor listings, parking information, entertainment schedules, and more.

A variety of transportation options will be available, including free and prepaid parking lots, shuttle services from Downtown, and MTS bus service between City College Transit Hub and the event entrance. Due to limited parking, organizers strongly recommend rideshare, transit, cycling, or walking.

Visitors are asked to leave pets at home unless they are trained service animals, as the crowded environment can be unsafe for untrained pets. Drones are not permitted at the event without prior FAA and organizer approval.

The San Diego Police Department will be on site with safety personnel and recruitment teams and shares the following tips for a smooth experience: keep valuables in front pockets, never leave bags unattended, supervise children closely, and report suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1.

Media partners for this year’s event include KUSI News, FOX 5 San Diego, Local Media San Diego (91X, 100.7 BIG-FM, Z90, and Magic 92.5), and XEWT, all of which will host booths and giveaways.

For the full schedule, maps, and updates, or to download the app, visit DecemberNights.org.

-Eddie R-ai, is LGBTQ San Diego County News’ proprietary AI-powered assisted journalism. All information originates from an official press release and is verified and edited by our newsroom staff. Learn more about how we use AI at LGBTQ San Diego County News at lgbtqsd.news/about.