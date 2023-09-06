Dapper Boi clothing brand, founded in 2015 by a local San Diegan lesbian couple, is once again looking for a “Top Model” to style their brand. Their first competition in 2021 drew 1,000 entries, and earlier this year, they were on Shark Tank.

The first place winner for 2023 will be flown to San Diego, given a two-night stay, and receive a full Dapper Boi professional makeover and photoshoot.

Vicki and Charisse Pasche’s “handsomely styled” clothing line celebrates gender and size-inclusive apparel and is only available through e-commerce.

They welcome “all identity groups, body types, and walks of life,” as stated in their Aug. 24 press release. Their website adds “preference or gender” to that list, and it shares their mission as: “Ensure everyone has access to affordable, stylish clothes that fit both their body, and more importantly, their personality. We’ve heard thousands of stories about our clothes helping people feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin. And, we hope to hear millions more. We believe changing your clothes can change your life.”

The couple said they are immensely passionate about their work and the concept grew from Vicky’s discomfort with trying to find gender-neutral styles for herself.

“We’re not just trying to change the way we view fashion, we’re trying to change the way we view each other,” Vicki and Charisse said in the press release. “We are all people, beyond labels and categories … what matters most is feeling at home in your own skin, feeling like you’re being seen and accepted not for what you are, but who you are.

“And while clothing may not be the answer, it’s certainly a catalyst,” they continued. “Clothing that fits our authentic selves can imbue confidence, inspire change, and help us show up in the world at our best.”

The contest is currently open to applicants and votes through Sept. 17, and the winner will be announced Sept. 18. Lots of entries are already in the running.

To enter, visit their website, submit a high-quality photo (preferably in DB clothing), write a short blurb about why you should win, and once visible on the website, get out the vote by sharing your link with friends and social media followers. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #IAmDapperBoi and tag @dapperboi for a chance to get reposted.

To enter the Dapper Boi’s Next Top Model Contest, peruse the entries so far, or learn more about their clothing, visit bit.ly/45u17NP.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

Please consider supporting LGBTQ+ San Diego County News. We are one of just five California based LGBTQ+ newspapers that are still in print. Donate. Subscribe. And if you have a business that’s able to, advertise with us. Your support is critical to sustaining the dedicated journalists serving our communities.

Our local LGBTQ+ newspaper helps keep us safer. We keep an eye on city hall, on corruption, and shady business practices. Together we can ensure our local news is covered for years to come.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher