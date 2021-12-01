I recently returned from a fantastic cruise on the Crystal Debussy, which sailed from Amsterdam to Basel (well not all the way, but we will get to that later)

The ship is beautiful. Crystal Debussy was built to sail the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers and debuted in April 2018. Crystal Debussy holds only 106 passengers with Butler service. Cabins range in size from 220 to 759 square feet and boast walk-in closets and first-in-industry king beds.

From the time we embarked the vessel until the time we reluctantly departed, we were greeted by smiling, accommodating Crystal crewmembers who could not do enough for us throughout the cruise.

We were welcomed in Amsterdam by the Guest Service Manager and a butler with a glass of champagne, who then led us to our suite to check us in and explain the suite amenities and functions.

The suite was very spacious and has a panoramic balcony window which is operated by a wall switch. It completely lowers to enable you to lean on a window ledge and enjoy the view of the passing towns and castles along the Rhine.

There are three categories of suite accommodation on Crystal Debussy. Located on decks two and three, all of the suites have outside views via a panoramic balcony window.

The suites available are as follows:

Petite Suite – 188 sq. ft. (two guests)

River Suite Deluxe – 237 sq. ft. or 253 sq. ft. (two guests) (This is the suite we stayed in)

Two-Bedroom Crystal Suite – 759 sq. ft. (four guests)

Each suite includes an in-suite bathroom, writing desk/vanity area, in-suite safe, coffee machine, wall-mounted flat-screen television and a king-size bed. Butler service is also provided to help in unpacking/packing (on request), assisting with the arrangement of excursions and an in-suite hors d’oeuvres and canapes service.

The ship has plenty of facilities for you to enjoy during your cruise. The indoor pool has a retractable roof which is perfect when the sun is shining, while the Palm Court Lounge becomes the hub of the ship during the evenings, with guests taking a seat to watch musical performances and relax with drinks from the bar. This area is made even more special thanks to its domed-glass roof, which means you’re effectively sitting under the stars once the night draws in. Other facilities include a library, a fitness suite, and a spa. It is also equipped with kayaks, jet skis, and electric bikes which you can hire from reception should you wish to explore independently.

DINING

Crystal Debussy offers three dining venues. The ship’s main restaurant, The Waterside, provides regionally and internationally-influenced cuisine. Breakfast and lunch are both buffet-style, while dinner is served at your table on an open-seating basis. The quality of the food was superb. Great selections on the buffet each day with varied breakfast and lunch selections available.

The ship’s second restaurant, The Vintage Room, is a must for wine enthusiasts and serves themed cuisine with locally selected wines. An intimate venue with space for just a few guests, The Vintage Room is reservation-only (please ask at the time of booking).

The ship also has a Bistro location, where you can pick up light-bites such as pastries and snacks throughout the day. You can also order breakfast daily after the restaurant closes until 11am as well as a Tapas style dinner was served on selected days of the week (reservations required).

Room Service is available at all times. The menu is located on the interactive TV.

The crew knew our names by the time we set sail! We enjoyed the fact that we were able to dine when it suited our schedule and that we had the option to dine alone or with others. The food was incredible and again the service outstanding, with staff remembering our likes and dislikes very quickly.

Entertainment varied, with Jed (from Liverpool) performing each evening on the Piano and keeping everyone entertained enthusiastically with trivia and other activities. We had guest speakers with varied topics, a gifted duo who sang and played the piano, so truly something for everyone.

Shore excursions were a delight, lead with well educated, informative guides and small groups which allowed for an excellent experience. The Crystal busses and drivers were luxurious, roomy and provided complimentary WIFI.

We visited Cologne (Koln), Germany, Koblenz am Rhein, Germany, Rudesheim am Rhein, Germany, Mannheim, Germany and were supposed to sail to Strasbourg, France and Basel, Switzerland but did not make those ports due to low water levels. We were in the “low water” season and initially were worried about the lack of information shared with us on what changes would be made to the itinerary. As we sailed, we realized that Crystal’s objective was to keep us onboard and stay true to the itinerary as possible. The Captain and Hotel Manager were fantastic, informing us each evening about any possible alternations to the itinerary. We stayed overnight in Speyer, Germany and were bussed on the luxury Crystal bus to Basel.

Overall, it was a fantastic experience and I would highly recommend you put a Crystal River Cruise on your bucket list for 2022 or beyond OR contact us now to book with these fantastic offers:

Crystal’s best stateroom or suite available at the time of booking is yours on 7-night River cruises with fares from just $3,499 per guest.

Solo travelers can also take advantage of Zero Single Supplement on a Danube River cruise on Crystal Mozart and travel in a Dedicated Solo Suite with no single supplement.