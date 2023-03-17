On March 14th, The San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution introduced by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer to denounce antisemitic rhetoric and hate crimes toward people in San Diego County.

“Our action today reaffirms the County of San Diego’s stance that hate speech, physical violence, and antisemitic rhetoric directed at our Jewish neighbors has no place in our community,” said Supervisor Fletcher. “We are a County that acknowledges the atrocities that have affected the Jewish people, recognize there are some who target this community, and this resolution was created to let everyone know we will not tolerate it in our County.”

“We must confront antisemitic rhetoric and hate whenever and wherever it arises,” said Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer. “With this vote, San Diego County embraces diversity and inclusion, combats hate, and ensures every member of our community is safe, respected, and valued.”

In 2021, the Jewish community in San Diego experienced 38 recorded incidents of antisemitism, including 14 cases of vandalism, 23 incidents of harassment, and one assault. In 2020 the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a 6 percent increase in hate crimes from the previous year, representing the highest total in 12 years, and found that attacks against Jews or Jewish institutions made up nearly 60 percent of all religious-based hate crimes.

Today’s denouncing of antisemitism follows a policy effort by Supervisor Fletcher that received support last year to build a temporary holocaust exhibit on county property, which is planned for later this year.

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO DENOUNCING ANTISEMITIC RHETORIC AND HATE CRIMES TOWARDS JEWISH PEOPLE IN SAN DIEGO

OVERVIEW

Today’s action of passing a resolution denouncing antisemitic rhetoric and hate crimes towards Jewish people would reaffirm the County’s commitment to inclusion and acceptance of all, including members of the Jewish community.

This resolution underscores the County’s commitment to denouncing antisemitic behavior and hate crimes towards Jewish people in San Diego. San Diego County is a diverse region and as such, the Board of Supervisors is committed to creating safe and welcoming environments in every part of this county.

SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT STATEMENT

The adoption of today’s resolution denouncing antisemitic rhetoric and hate crimes towards Jewish people advances the County’s sustainability goals by protecting the health and wellbeing of everyone in the region.

BACKGROUND

Today’s proposed action supports the Community and Justice Strategic Initiatives of the County of San Diego’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan by denouncing antisemitic rhetoric and hate crimes towards Jewish people and affirming the County’s commitment to inclusion and acceptance of all San Diego residents.