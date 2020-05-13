On May 5, the Board of Supervisors struck down Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s proposal to provide County of San Diego employees with a modest hazard pay recognizing their service responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fletcher released the following statement in response to the vote.

“To deny public health nurses, first responders and other essential county employees, many who directly engage and treat COVID-19 patients, a modest hazard pay for serving on the frontlines of our response to the COVID-19 crisis lacks compassion. Today’s decision is disappointing and that disappointment is compounded by the fact that available federal funds could be utilized for this simple step to show respect and appreciation for county employees who are putting their lives at risk to serve our community.”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s statement and proposal read as follows: Supervisor Fletcher is fighting to give additional financial support to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, May 5, the Board of Supervisors considered policies authored by Supervisor Fletcher to grant hazard pay to frontline county employees and make $5 million available for child-care vouchers for essential workers.

Supervisor Fletcher hosted a virtual press conference on May 4 to discuss the policy proposals. He was joined by Kim McDougal, executive director of the YMCA Childcare Resource Service, and Elsa Gonzales, a mother and health care interpreter for Tri-City Medical Center.

“Some professions during this global pandemic have the difficult responsibility of running toward the sound of danger, and our frontline and essential workers are those people,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, co-chair of the county’s COVID-19 subcommittee. “To reward their selflessness, the hazard pay and emergency child-care voucher policies provide them with more financial support for their courage and sacrifice as they help us battle this public health crisis.”

Since March 19, about 7,500 San Diego County employees are deemed essential workers. These employees are still coming in to work to engage with the public and interact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUIs) for COVID-19. These jobs include public health nurses, probation officers, deputy sheriffs, home health care, behavioral health care, and eligibility services staff.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds (CARES ACT) would be used for the hazard pay and would be effective retroactively from March 19 until Dec. 31, 2020, or once states’ stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Health care workers, first responders and employees of essential businesses are working daily to protect us, and many have to now pay for child care because children are not in school. Supervisor Fletcher’s policy is to allocate $5 million of County of San Diego CARES ACT money to support “emergency child-care” vouchers for essential workers and vulnerable populations.

Under the supervisor’s policy, the county would partner with YMCA and child development associates to administer the funds. These entities have been distributing vouchers from funding that was made available from other programs. They would use the same administrative, parent eligibility criteria and program guidelines detailed in the California Department of Education Early Childhood Learning and Education Division Management Bulletin.

The Board of Supervisors did vote in support of Fletcher’s policy to allocate $5 million in County of San Diego CARES ACT funds to make emergency child-care vouchers available to essential frontline workers and families. During the meeting, an amendment was made by Supervisor Dianne Jacob to make the funds contingent on the city of San Diego also contributing $5 million from its CARES ACT funds, making a grand total of $10 million available. Supervisor Fletcher released the following statement in response to the vote:

“We are relieving a burden on essential workers by providing access to child-care vouchers. This step will help not only alleviate a financial burden but will increase access to child care and allow them to focus on performing their essential services. We are hopeful the city of San Diego will join us and contribute.”

James Canning

Director of Communications

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, 4th District

