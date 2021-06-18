Are you LGBTQIA+, heterosexual, a drag queen, male, female, non-binary, gender non-conforming? How ever you identify, in celebration of the upcoming CityFest and the wonderful diversity of Hillcrest, Richs will be hosting the 2021 MR, MISS, MS, MX HILLCREST Contest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:00PM. Everyone is encouraged to enter the contest. It’s going to be a fun and exciting night celebrating Hillcrest and our fabulous, welcoming community. There will be an $8 cover, auctions and raffles with proceeds benefitting the Imperial Courts annual Children’s Backpack Drive, the LGBTQ Historic Task Force, and the Hillcrest Business Association. For further information call Regina at (619) 288-1183 or Darnelle at (619) 737-7326.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR “THE TRIUMPH OF THE LGBTQA+ MONARCHY” FEBRUARY 4-5, 2022

LGBTQA+ Royalty, Nobles, Activists and Allies will be coming to San Diego from all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Court de San Diego and the 15th Anniversary of my reign as “Queen Mother I of the Americas” and my fifty-plus years of LGBTQ+ and Latino activism. The Imperial Court State Dinner in my honor will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 followed by the 50th Anniversary Coronation on Saturday, February 5 with you, our community, welcome and invited. This is an excellent opportunity for our community, organizations, and individuals to celebrate and show their appreciation for the Imperial Court’s 50 years of “Noble Deeds.” Trust me, the weekend is going to be EPIC! Also on Friday, February 4 will be: POSE! All three events will be held at the Marriott Mission Valley… and the category is…..