February is a month that is a celebration of love and relationships. So, I am putting the spotlight on some well-known relationships/marriages in our LGBTQA + COMMUNITY:

Zachary Stachulski & Ryan Bedrosian

Together 2 1/2 years

Joyce Marieb & Linda Barufaldi

Together 50 years

Married 14 years

William Lopez & Phillip Collum

Together Since 2008

Married in 2013

Bob Lehman & Tom Felkner

Together since 1993

Married in June 2008

Tali & Kyle Lopez

Together 9 years

Married 5 years

GlitzGlam & Anthony Greika

Together 19 years

Married 9 years

Jennifer Ianoale & Delia Pezzella

Together 11 years

Married 9 years

David and Jessica Mier

Dating since 2006

Married in 2013

Teresa Oyos & Rose Ruybal

Together since 1986

Married in 2016