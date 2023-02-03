February is a month that is a celebration of love and relationships. So, I am putting the spotlight on some well-known relationships/marriages in our LGBTQA + COMMUNITY:
Zachary Stachulski & Ryan Bedrosian
Together 2 1/2 years
Joyce Marieb & Linda Barufaldi
Together 50 years
Married 14 years
William Lopez & Phillip Collum
Together Since 2008
Married in 2013
Bob Lehman & Tom Felkner
Together since 1993
Married in June 2008
Tali & Kyle Lopez
Together 9 years
Married 5 years
GlitzGlam & Anthony Greika
Together 19 years
Married 9 years
Jennifer Ianoale & Delia Pezzella
Together 11 years
Married 9 years
David and Jessica Mier
Dating since 2006
Married in 2013
Teresa Oyos & Rose Ruybal
Together since 1986
Married in 2016
Leave a Reply