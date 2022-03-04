A judge ordered a Chula Vista man on Feb. 24 to stand trial for a felony hate crime in which he slugged his neighbor while yelling anti-gay slurs.

The neighbor of Robert Frank Wilson, 40, identified him as the man who slugged him in the face on Nov. 10 while he was in his vehicle and blocking him in his own driveway.

The neighbor told Chula Vista Superior Court Judge Enrique Camarena that was the first time Wilson had ever punched him. He did not seek any medical attention.

He said Wilson got out of his vehicle and reached into his car window and struck him in the face.

The judge dismissed a misdemeanor charge of displaying a large anti-Semitic poster on the fence of an Interstate 805 overpass on Dec. 18. The prosecutor presented photos and testimony about the incident.

The sign violation charge said it had been placed in a public right-of-way in violation of the San Diego municipal code. Wilson’s attorney asked Camarena to dismiss it and that was granted. She could not be reached for comment afterwards.

Others were with Wilson in the Dec. 18 incident, but he was only one charged with displaying the sign that had the words “Jewish supremacy” and “censor” written.

Wilson has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $50,000 bond. A trial date was set for May 16.

“Hate against one group is a threat to everyone and we won’t tolerate these crimes in our community,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan, in a press release announcing charges on Dec. 27.

“Anyone considering committing a hate crime should think again as they will be investigated, prosecuted and held accountable under the law,” said Stephan.

Stephen said her office has filed 30 hate crime cases in 2021 and 20 in 2020. The Hate Crimes Hotline number is (619) 515-8805.