By Kathie Moehlig (she/her)

As the vibrant colors of the rainbow fill our streets and we celebrate the joyous occasion of San Diego Pride month, it’s crucial to remember that this celebration is rooted in a history of struggle and a fight for rights.

Pride isn’t just a parade and festival; its a movement, a statement, and a call to action. While we revel in the progress that has been made, we must also acknowledge the ongoing battles we face, especially those targeting the most vulnerable community members.

For years, we’ve seen a surge in legislative efforts aimed at rolling back the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the United States (over 500 in 2024 so far), with a significant number specifically targeting transgender youth.

Even here in California, these bills range from restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare, banning participation in sports, and outing students to their parents. Each bill represents an attack on the dignity, identity, and rights of transgender individuals, further marginalizing a community already facing immense challenges.

Here in San Diego County, the situation has been particularly alarming.

Our local school board meetings have become battlegrounds, with harmful and hostile rhetoric aimed at transgender students.

These meetings, intended to discuss and improve our children’s education, have instead become platforms for spreading misinformation and fostering fear.

The impact of this rhetoric is profound, contributing to a hostile environment that affects the mental and emotional well-being of LGBTQ+ youth. Despite these challenges, there is a powerful force that can counteract this negativity: unity.

It’s time for all LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to come together, not just in celebration, but in solidarity and action. The LGBTQ+ community has a long history of resilience and activism. The Queer community has faced

adversity before and has always emerged stronger by standing together. So, what can we do? First, we need to educate ourselves and others. Understanding the issues at hand and the real impact of these anti-LGBTQ+ bills is crucial. Share information, attend local school board meetings, and voice your support for policies that protect and uplift LGBTQ+ youth.

Second, we must support organizations that are on the front lines of this fight. Donate to or volunteer with groups that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights (we are lucky to have so many right here in San Deigo) and provide resources for transgender individuals. These organizations play a vital role in offering legal assistance, mental health support, educational resources, and so much more.

Third, we need to foster inclusive environments. Whether it’s in our schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, churches, support groups, or other gathering places, creating safe and welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals is essential. This can be as simple as implementing inclusive policies, using correct pronouns, and challenging discriminatory behavior when we see it. (Learn more about Defending Equality program here working within our school boards).

Finally, we must remember the power of voting. Our voices matter, and we can use our votes to elect officials who genuinely support and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Pay attention to candidates’ stances on these issues and encourage others to do the same.

As we celebrate 50 years of San Diego Pride this month, let’s embrace the joy and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community while also recognizing the work that still needs to be done. Let’s honor the legacy of those who fought before us by continuing the fight for a world where every LGBTQ+ individual can live freely and authentically. Pride has been more than a moment; it’s a movement. Together, we can ensure that our future is one of equality, acceptance, and pure joy.

–Kathie Moehlig (she/her) is the founder and executive director of TransFamily Support Services, a nonprofit organization that guides transgender/non-binary youth and their families through the gender transitioning process to help make it the most positive experience possible. They provide family coaching, assistance with healthcare and insurance issues, help navigating the legal system, and support at schools. All services are provided at no fee. If you or someone you love needs support, email them at [email protected].

