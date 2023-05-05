I have always loved shopping for unique, original, fun, wow pieces of furniture and home goods for my home. Well, San Diego is fortunate to have just that kind of place and they just celebrated their fifth year here in our beautiful city. D3 Home Modern Furniture is in the heart of Little Italy at 2400 Kettner Blvd #106, San Diego, California, 92101. It is alive and full of astonishing and beautiful furnishings that are unique and artistic home goods to accent every room in your home or office.

David Diehl and his partner of fifteen years, Michael Chavez, came to San Diego six years ago to look for a new challenging adventure in their lives. When they moved here from Atlanta, David, a designer, discovered there was nowhere to shop for quality, well-priced furniture for his clients. He was having to travel to San Francisco and Los Angeles to shop for furniture that intrigued his clients. Having a background in the furniture industry and history of designing his own furniture line, it was calling him back into the industry. He decided to open D3 Home Modern Furniture here in San Diego.

I asked David where he came up the name D3 Home Modern Furniture and he explained that it comes from their parent company David Diehl Designs (D3) and it is his third furniture store. D3 Home Modern Furniture sells contemporary, livable, contract-quality furniture, which also offers online sales, with a focus on sustainability for your home or office. They believe in working with manufacturers that limit their impact on the environment. Their eco-friendly brands follow manufacturing techniques that utilize materials with more sustainable sources and less harmful chemicals. Working with manufacturers who use FSC certified wood, and reclaimed wood, they don’t just send good vibes for your home and the planet – they live it out.

Excited about their five-year anniversary, co-owners David and Michael have big plans for their future. I asked David about their goals in the coming years. “We are in the process of expanding and moving locations into a showroom over three times the current size. Our plan is to have all top designs made in house and manufacturing all in one location, delivering the best customer service in the industry.”

I have been very fortunate over the years with their generosity from D3 Home Modern Furniture. They have helped with many of my charity events these past five years to help better others in our community. I personally want to say “thank you” for being involved and caring. There is a great group of very talented and creative co-designers who work together with David and Michael. You can just tell by walking into their amazing showroom. Gay-owned and operated, I invite you to check out their showroom, greet David and Michael, and meet the rest of their innovative co-designers. Congratulations on celebrating five wonderful years; may you continue your success years to come!