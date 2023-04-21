Instagram sensation “RuPawl the Doggie Drag Queen” is launching a collection of canine clothing and accessories inspired by the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Dubbed Doggie Drag, the fashion line features an array of stunning and flamboyant pieces that capture the essence of drag culture. “Our line of dog clothing and accessories are about celebrating individuality and self-expression,” says, José Lizárraga founder and CEO of Doggie Drag. “Four-legged divas can shine as bright as the queens on the show. They deserve the opportunity to express their resplendence, nerve, and talent, too.”

The collection features a range of eye-catching outfits, from brightly colored feather boas to sparkling sequined dog tags and bold statement charms. Pooches can be transformed into blonde bombshells in Doggie Drag’s Queen Mutha wig. It comes with a tulle bow with metal clip and adjustable chin straps. Or they can sashay away in the Mutha of the Runway gown, an opulent tulle explosion that includes glistening silver embellishments. Dogs can rule the racetrack in a hot pink and checkered jumpsuit inspired by the outfit RuPaul wore in the poster art of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It features color patches and crystal silver ornamentation. Or they can join the Pit (bull) Crew and serve masculine realness in their Doggie Drag Bandana.

Every piece is designed with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to quality, ensuring that dogs look and feel their best while strutting their sassy tails on the streets.

“Doggie Drag is fun and humorous, but it is also important,” Lizárraga continues. “We are living in a time when the drag community is being targeted and attacked by right wing conservatives. We see Doggie Drag as a part of the effort to promote drag as a form of resistance and joy, to highlight the artistry of leading drag talent and showcase the beauty and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The RuPawl phenomenon started in the spring of 2017 when Dr. Lizárraga began posting images of the little pup that he and his partner Dr. Arturo Cortez rescued from the San Francisco SPCA. Fans loved the playful and curious chihuahua, not only for their super-cute look, but for their fierce and fabulous lewks. Lil RuPawl, as the pup came to be known, lit up Instagram wearing replicas of the gowns seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race, created by their owner, Dr. Lizárraga.

Over the past few years, RuPawl has modeled Dr. Lizárraga’s canine-crafted interpretations of some of the most iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race creations including Ginger Minj’s Pop Art look from All Stars 6, a stunningly accurate rendering of Maddy Morphosis’s Rain Clowd gown, and Willow Pill’s blue strawberry gown reimagined with blue Kong chew toys. RuPawl recently wowed fans with Dr. Lizárraga’s version of Mistress Isabelle Brook’s puff gown and Sasha Colby’s gown that paid homage to Beyoncé.

RuPawl has become a staple within the drag community, even appearing at 2018’s Drag Con in Los Angeles where they met fans and interacted with stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, in particular, couldn’t get enough of Lil RuPawl, gushing over RuPawl’s outfit and wig.

RuPawl’s social media content has gained an international following that, in addition to well-known drag artists, includes LGBTQ+ scholars, activists, and celebrities. The @RuPawl_official page has won two Webby Awards (and is currently nominated for a third), recognizing it as an important platform for socio-political issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re excited about the growth potential of the RuPawl and Doggie Drag brands,” Dr. Lizárraga says. “Drag is everyday art, but it is also the perfect way to include our loveable canines in celebratory occasions like Pride, Halloween, weddings and more. Whether you’re attending a parade or dressing up for a costume party, Doggie Drag shines the spotlight on your glam dog’s unique personality and sense of style.”

Doggie Drag couture items are currently available in small and medium sizes; however, some accessories are for dogs of all sizes. Pride items including a Rainbow gown will be available in early June.

