March 14

Gay Men’s Safari Park Adventure

Join other gay men for a tour of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Escondido, CA. Hosted by Queer Conscious, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/33eKQ0e

March 16

Recognizing and Protecting Hillcrest’s LGBTQ History

Hosted by Lambda Archives of San Diego. As part of a new comprehensive planning effort in Hillcrest, the city of San Diego is documenting LGBTQ+ history in Hillcrest and the buildings, structures, and sites important to that history. Please join the city of San Diego for an open house to share your knowledge of the people and events that have shaped LGBTQ+ history in Hillcrest, and the resources (both existing and lost) that represent that history. This information will be used to identify buildings, structures, and sites worthy of preservation, and will be the first step in developing a plan to interpret and celebrate Hillcrest’s rich LGBTQ+ history. This event is Monday, March 16, from 6-8 p.m. at The San Diego LGBT Community Center. For more information, please contact Michael Prinz, senior planner for the city of San Diego at 619-533-5931 or mprinz@sandiego.gov.

March 19

‘John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy’

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning actor who played Frankie Valli from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” as well as the Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Bros film. “John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy” is a celebration of classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and R&B standards, along with tracks from Young’s critically acclaimed debut album “My Turn.” Martinis Above Fourth; doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and seating performance at 8 p.m.

http://bit.ly/3aNYtGe

March 20

LGBTQ+ Punk Night!

All are welcome! Doors open at 8 p.m. $15 at the door or $10 with donation items.

Featuring Cochinas Locas, Trap Girl, Sector 7G, The Gay Agenda and Flaunt. All donation items will go to The San Diego LGBT COMMUNITY Center. These products go into kits that are used for their LGBTQ+ outreach programs that help out youth, seniors, and families that are currently going through a housing crisis. 8 p.m. Til Two Club, 4746 El Cajon Blvd.

March 21

Tali Lopez Art Exhibition

Come join us for a night of fun and art. Hosted by Robin Borrelli and John Ackert. Everyone attending will receive a free raffle ticket at the door for their chance to win an original piece of art from Tali Lopez. 5:30 p.m. at Park Boulevard Art Works, 4421 Park Blvd.

Trick at The Merrow

Every third Saturday of the month, Trick takes over The Merrow with great music from DJ Reaubert (from Honey Please and Ruffhouse NYC), installations and hot performers. A space for sophisticated sleaze, queer expression and men to cruise men. Wear what makes you feel sexy; if you feel hot in it, wear it! Free clothes check. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. $10 tickets in advance at https://bit.ly/2Q9DPbz

March 22

Armada Day at Legion

It’s the Armada Day at Legion! Don your Armada gear, and come watch some pro rugby, while supporting the amateur club you love. A portion of all proceeds purchased through this link will be donated to the Armada Rugby Club.

http://bit.ly/2W3H3RD

March 27

‘Divas Welcomes: Evah Destruction’

San Diego Divas welcomes “Dragula” superstar, Evah Destruction. 7-10 p.m. at Rich’s.

Service Station at The Merrow

Join Service Station for a night of kink, dance and fellowship. Here is your chance to try something new or just have fun. Host Angel Fairfax entertains while Keith Johnson brings the kink. Go-gos and special DJs on deck. Clothes check available. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. $5 at the door.