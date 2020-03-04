Korie Houston

Passed out in a bush? In desperate need of Gatorade? Or don’t remember how your entire day escaped you? Let’s talk about Sunday Funday. Houston, we have a problem. Why do we build our weekends on the trinity of going out on Friday, getting blitzed on Saturday and continuing the party at bottomless brunch on Sunday? Let’s get this straight (‘cause I’m not): Saturday is a better day for brunch than Sunday.

Before you reach for the pitchforks: Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just speaking the truth. This entire topic might spark some debate amongst friends and I’m beyond here for it. I’ve worked in the service industry for the last five years and what I can say is people truly live for the weekend. It’s a brief reprieve from work for some and the beginning of trouble for others. We’ve all been there, personally victimized by alcohol at one point or another. The question is, why? I, for one, don’t want to be blacked out on my eighth mimosa while singing Whitney at the top of my lungs at the bar. No, just me? I’ve learned a few tips and tricks in my 24 years of life.

Go out for brunch on Saturday. I’ve found it to be a much more lowkey day than Sunday. I get it, the desire for the energy and to keep the party going is real. You’ve had a night out at the club and you just want to cure your hangover with booze and grease. But, why not go out Friday, go to brunch Saturday and use Sunday as the day of rest that the Lord intended. I know some of you already find ways to stay on your knees, but that’s not what I’m referring to. It’s a day of recuperation, and you can reset and readjust your body to get back to that Monday-through-Friday grind that many of us must navigate.

I believe everyone deserves a break from hectic work weeks and this isn’t directed at service industry regulars who don’t get to enjoy their weekends. Sundays get wild and there’s nothing wrong with that! But, why add to the crowd? Make your own party. You’re already going out with friends anyway. The truth is there’s nothing that happens on Sunday that you can’t do or make happen on Saturday. All of your favorite brunch spots are still open Saturday, usually with the same menus and fun lined up. #SundayFunday is trendy and easy to tag your social media with, but most people drink until they can’t think on Sunday and wake up at 6 a.m. the following day dreading life because a bloody mary bar got them absolutely trashed. And that’s after waiting an hour in line for the pleasure. I love a good brunch, but let’s skip the lines, the attitudes and try to look at that bigger picture. If you’re going to chase the weekend, try to chase Saturday.

Every week, there’s a new breakfast spot opening and the lines get longer and longer. Exciting isn’t it? Paying an arm and a leg for meals involving eggs and bacon that you probably could’ve made at home. I’m still absolutely going to drag everyone I know to brunch fully knowing I could cook this myself but that’s part of the fun of trying new experiences. Working in the service industry, I notice a lot of easy and simple things people could do to make their Sunday brunch experiences better and yet they still navigate these pitfalls.

Make a reservation. This simple thing is overlooked at any and all restaurants. It’s why I prefer Saturday because the likelihood of your large party getting turned away due to being booked on reservations is marginally less than on Sunday. Stay hydrated. Why ruin your day with a blackout? You can have a good time drinking water and not being dehydrated. Your skin will thank you. You don’t need to keep drinking just because it’s bottomless. I’m sure after two you’ve got your money’s worth. Show up early. If you don’t have a reservation, most brunch places open before noon. It’s brunch not lunch. Drinking more won’t cure your hangover. It’s just prolonging it.

I wouldn’t say I’m a brunch expert, but you won’t catch me passed out in a bush and puking (again), so I’m doing something right. There’s a variety of reasons you may choose to go out on #SundayFunday instead of accepting that Saturday is superior in every way. Why not take a whole day of rest to prepare for the upcoming week? Spend your money and time how you choose but put that time spent drinking into perspective. You can go out on the weekend and allow your body time to rest all in one go.

Sound off in the comments: Do you prefer Saturday or Sunday for brunch?

Feb 28

RICH’S

Black Girl Magic

Rich’s San Diego Presents: BLACK GIRL MAGIC !

Featuring Rupaul’s Drag Race Superstar THE VIXEN !

Hosted by Amber St. James and Strawberry Corncakes

For Table/Seat Reservations txt 619-394-6071 at 7p.m.

Feb 29

Mo’s

2019 San Diego Leather Community Awards

This is to honor our fellow community members, businesses and organizations for the outstanding support they give to everyone in the community.

6 – 10:30p.m. 21+

MAR 2

Club San Diego

Movie Night Monday

Come to the club for a complimentary movie on our projector with some comfy seating and naked men. Feature movie for the night Thor with the sexy Chris Hemsworth starting at 8p.m. 18+

MAR 6

#1 on Fifth

Jam Session

First Friday Jamz

Come join KC Starr and DJ Tavo enjoy 80s, 90s, and 2000s music and a great show with special guests for Barbie Z and Vanity Jones

DJ Tavo 8pm-1am

Showtime 10p.m. No Cover

MAR 7

The Merrow

Bear Night

It’s going to be another nuts-to-butts night with

DJ Jon Williams, the Bear Night GoGos. Coat check available, hot dogs available on the patio! Size Matters Happy Hour (9-10p.m.)

9p.m.-2a.m. $10 cover, 21+

MAR 7

SPACE

Love Affair

Love Affair is back! San Diego’s only FREE queer dance party of House / Garage / Techno / Disco / Jersey / Bounce / and more! This event is for trans, POC, femme, and LGBTQIA+ communities. 9p.m.– 3a.m.

MAR 14

Club San Diego

CUMUNION

Club San Diego is now your exclusive host to a monthly CumUnion. For gay, straight and bi men over the age of 18 who are looking for a club to relax and enjoy the company of other like men. 8p.m. – 4a.m.