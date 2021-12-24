Breakfast Republic is the place to be for top-of-the-line breakfast in San Diego, and soon, it’ll be readily available for the Hillcrest community. This will be the latest installation of the popular San Diego restaurant chain, and it’s sure to maintain the same quirky excitement that captured the hearts and stomachs of San Diegans.

Behind Breakfast Republic’s popularity is the Rise & Shine restaurant group, the owners and operators of other popular eateries like the Fig Tree Café. As owner and founder of the restaurant group, Johan Engman prides himself on the excitement that consistently surrounds Breakfast Republic, and for good reason.

The Breakfast Republic Hillcrest location has been highly anticipated. With reports of the opening surfacing in early 2021, folks have been long awaiting another opportunity to feast at the renowned breakfast spot. Promising the same easy-going energy and addictive menu, there will be no drop off in this newest installation. You’ll have your choice of the American classics like the Buttermilk Pancakes, Shrimp and Grits Breakfast, and Mr. Presley’s French Toast, or mix it up with innovative menu items like the Breakfast Burger or Breakfast Jambalaya. Match the unique menu items with your drink of choice. Too many great drinks to choose from? Then build your own flight of four tasters to mix and match to your liking.

Breakfast Republic is already San Diego’s favorite way to start the day, and this new location will raise the bar even higher. Breakfast Republic is proud to join the Hillcrest community and will be hatching at 3681 Fifth Ave, San Diego CA 92103. The new location will be open daily from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.