How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I knew when I visited Los Angeles when I was in 8th grade that I wanted to live in California. I grew up on the East Coast, then moved to San Diego in 1998 following a friend. What’s not to Love about it?! The ocean and all the different environments: mountains, desert, and the weather are the main reasons I love it here. But I also fell into the loving arms and warm embrace of diversity here, which allowed me to feel comfortable about coming out.

What gets you most excited about life?

Growth, adventure, traveling, my twin flame Denise, surfing, starting a new series, chocolate, intimacy, sex, eating delicious food, hanging out with dogs, helping others, being healthy and strong.

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

My art is recognizable by style and subject matter and, as an artist, I evolve over time, and people like to follow artists on that journey. I think it’s important to be approachable. People want to buy from you when they like you and feel like they have gotten to know you. Creating art for a living for the past 11 years has been life changing because I’ve grown into a savvy businessperson, a better artist, and it’s definitely taught me to embrace uncertainty. It’s worth it. I’m so grateful.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I couldn’t possibly ever forget how my friend and mentor Liz Jardine shared her art reps with me when I was just starting my art career. She gave me the opportunity to put my artwork in front of the eyes of all the reps and galleries she was showing with. This launched me, and was no small act of kindness in my opinion!

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

The ability to fly because who wouldn’t? I would save loads on traveling expenses!

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take, and why?

Asia with my twin flame and traveling mate, Denise. She’s a badass, resourceful, low-maintenance and a whole lotta fun. I have a lot of Asian influence in my art (from past lives I guess;), and have yet to travel to Asia. The plan is to visit a lot of temples, eat really great food, and hang out with some animals.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would donate to any organization that invents environment saving devices or methods. We won’t be doing anything on this planet if we can’t breathe, eat, or drink. This would benefit all beings and the earth.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Create as much high-quality work as possible, don’t quit because you get rejected, stay focused, be grateful, and show appreciation for your collectors. You always want professionals selling your work with experience in selling art, who know their market, and who know how to talk about your work. Be humble, and never stop learning.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

Loving myself so I can give love, and receive love. I love myself by eating as healthy as possible and working out. I rest when I need it. I strive to be better than I was the day before. I work every day at being aware of negative self-talk. I’m always finding ways to make more money to, in turn, have more freedom in all aspects of life. Helping others as much as possible, and to be kind, for nice-ness will get you everywhere.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I’m most grateful for my natural artistic talent. I was given a great gift, and I use it to create works of art almost every day. I’m channeling beauty to share, because I feel that’s what I was born to do. I give back by donating artwork and money from artwork sales to environmental and animal welfare organizations, and sharing my techniques and helping out other artists in whatever way I can.

IG: @unrealartofstacy