I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people from all lifestyles, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

Love brought me to San Diego. I had a boyfriend while living in New York City, and he was from San Diego. He’s still a beautiful soul. I love San Diego because even though it is a big spread-out city, each area has its own unique characters (Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, North Park, La Jolla) and the people here are much more chill and friendly then other places that I use to live, trust me.

What gets you most excited about life?

What gets me most excited about life is the fact that in my occupation (esthetician and massage therapist) I can help people to feel and look beautiful when they look in the mirror after my treatments. That is why my motto is: Look better – feel better – be better. But first, I will say that the fact that I am able to help others in need, like the homeless that I feed each month from my own money, as well as extra donations from my clients to support my efforts to help others. (God Bless them). I am proud to say that I give a portion of the sales of my product line to Rachel House, I gladly donate different skin care treatments to Human Rights Campaign and other organizations. It fills my heart and I feel blessed for being able to do that.

As a businessowner, what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I believe the fact that I am a person who did not grow up in this country, I am originally from Israel, and proudly can say I have been an American citizen for seventeen years now. I love this country and the people that I share and learn from every day. I came from a challenging and humble life as a child, which pushed me, motivated me to do the best, and give my best in what I do. The fact that my background is hospitality (I used to be a manager in fine dining hotels: Israel, New York City, and Miami) I learned to listen to people’s needs, which in return has given me more strength and knowledge to do my best to help my clients and friends. Even though the money is important for my survival, it is what I am doing to help others with my skills, and compassion is what truly makes me the happiest. Making a difference in people’s lives, that is a true blessing.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I owe it to my grandma; she had nine children. She worked three jobs to support and provide for them. I remember that I would walk with her on the street as a child and she always gave money to people on the street (homeless) even though she did not have much herself. My grandma always told me, “It does not matter what they look like, what they are wearing, you should always show compassion and help.” This was a wonderful gift my grandma taught and instilled in me; I will take this to my grave with me. Thank you, grandma.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

I am very blessed already by what the universe has already shared with me. Every day is a new beginning and new request to help me better with my goals. My brain is always going one hundred miles an hour; I would love if the universe would allow me to sleep longer than five hours a night. LOL. My brain is full of ideas on how to make more money and ideas to continue helping others that are less fortunate. My wish to the universe would be prosperity, to allow my business to grow, and even start a new business so I can continue to help others as my journey grows.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go? Who would you take and why?

My dream country would be to visit and explore Australia. I love the accent the beautiful blonde boys speak, and blondes just do it for me. Not only is Australia a wild and beautiful country that I would love to share with my mom, but it would be such a great gift that I would finally be able to experience with her. My mom sacrificed so much for my sister and me, and she still does.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

As I mentioned earlier, I would use the million dollars to open more businesses plus a non-profit organization to benefit those in need.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

In my line of work I talk to people that always want to look like someone famous. The best advice I give them is: Each of you are wonderful and beautiful individuals with unique skin and bodies you are given. It is ok for you to want to look like someone else, but you have to remember that while you’re taking care yourself (skin, mind, body and soul) you are becoming the best version of yourself.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a sentence to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I was taught early in life that loving yourself was the best form of getting to know who you are, this leads on to how to treat yourself, and how to treat others. I can honestly say that I was blessed to have grown up around people who were so generous with their love for me, that it made me the person I am today. I ask for guidance and show gratitude every morning and throughout my day to be the best person I can be. In return the universe has blessed me with talent, a heart full of love, and a mind that allows me to learn more every day. Knowing that I can share what I have benefited from to others has truly made me a better person. I am growing every day.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives. What are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am so incredibly grateful for my family, my amazing friends, and my beautiful clients. Because of the love, support, and acceptance, I have been able to grow, and with your continuing support I will be able to enjoy this journey life has offered me. Making life better for all that I surround myself with. I am humbled and grateful. Thank you.

Sharone Tal

https://sharoneskinspecialist.com/

Phone (786) 337-5588