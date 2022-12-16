I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play, and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other uniqueness.

I have been fortunate to know Romeo for thirty years, not only as a customer back in the good old days when I bartended, but through the San Diego Imperial Court. It just seemed like every time there was an event, there was Romeo volunteering and working hard. I loved watching his two boys grow up; he would bring them along teaching the value of giving back by his example. I have always admired his compassion towards our community, his friends and family, and those who need a helping hand. Thank you, Romeo! Enjoy his story.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

Hello everyone, I’m Romeo Camacho born and raised in California. I’m a native, My Dad, Pete and Mom Emilia Camacho lived on Wonderlin Ave (Encanto!). We did not have a lot growing up, but we made it work. As kids we too stood in lines for toys and clothes that helped us out. I can remember how happy it made our entire family, which made us all smile with joy! I will always remember those times of generosity when I was growing up, it is why I have committed giving back throughout my entire life. I now instill in my two boys as well! I love giving back and enjoy working hard for our community. I sleep well at night knowing I am doing my part to give back. It has become a part of my everyday life, my family and I do what we can to volunteer and give back to help raise funds for so many charity organizations, including charities that support our pets and animals. I love San Diego and I plan never to move from here. I really do enjoy traveling and plan on going on a cruise with my husband to make new memories together! I am so blessed with my family and friends; it is always fun to gather and hang out at our special spots in Hillcrest!

What gets you most excited about life?

My future as of now is the love of my life David Preciado and our dog Princess Juliet! We were married on December 10, 2022! I was married before with two boys; I have raised my son Elijah from two years old and I adopted Jesus at age of fourteen years old. Both boys have made me so proud by graduating from high school. Now they are living with their Dad, my first husband Vincent; we are still very good friends and love and take care of our boys!

In your professional life, what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I worked for Albertsons for fourteen years and the Q Stadium for ten years! I have retired and am living on SSDI now. So, this has given me even more free time to give of myself by helping our community as a member of the Imperial Court de San Diego. I was honored to serve as Prince Royal in 2016 and remain very much involved. Charity never ends and the Imperial Court is contently raising funds and I am always happy to be there by volunteering, donating, and raising funds. For many years I would take time to do our food drives as well as our pet food drives. I ran them for many years on my own, but COVID came and as you know put everything on hold! I am also very proud to say I have been able to help with AIDS Walk, the Cancer Walk, and Christie’s Place, just to name a few organizations that I enjoy giving back to. It warms my heart to see the kids and those in need smile when they get the help they need, especially during the holidays. I will never forget those times when my family and I received the same joy from strangers that helped us.

In one or two sentences, how would friends describe you?

I would hope that I am a great friend with a big heart, helpful, and always there for those I love. I believe they would say I am a caring person, full of love, and always thinking of others! My friends and family know my door is always open to my home and try to be a blessing to others! I know they would say that I am a party guy who loves to have fun all the time. They know they can count on me to help set up and take down for parties and events, plus I am always the one they call to be the Gay decorator for weddings, birthdays, quince, and more! I love to put my creativity to work.

What or who really makes you laugh and why?

My family and friends, but most of all the one who really brings me joy is our dog Princess, she makes me smile and laugh all the time! When I lost my mom, brother, aunt, uncle, and best friend all within a couple months it was hard for me! I almost gave up, but thanks to my friends and family who are always there for me. My beautiful little animal that shows me so much love every day is my pride and joy to wake up to every morning! That’s what makes me happy.

Who inspires you in life to do your very best and why?

I am very blessed with my husband David, my family and friends who are always there to support us and my causes! We are always checking in on each other! I know how important it is, you just never know who’s going through something. You never know that it could be the last time you will ever see or hear from them again. By us supporting each other it really inspires all of us to become even closer every day. Most importantly, don’t hate or hold grudges, instead learn to listen and forgive each other! Be free, love, live your life fully, and enjoy your life! Make someone smile today and always pay it forward!

If you could witness any event of the past, present, or future, what would it be and why?

If I had to go back as a young man when I was eighteen years old, I would have listened more to my family, I would had adventured a lot more in my life and not held myself back. I used to love to dance and really enjoyed cooking, in fact it was a dream to be a chef one day! Plans changed and for now my future is to run for the title of Emperor in the Imperial Court de San Diego in a leadership role to continue to make a difference for our community. I would be honored to earn a name for myself by becoming an example to others in my community. Knowing I am apart of such a noble organization that I will leave my stamp on the world is an honor for me. And one of my all-time dreams would be to meet Janet Jackson! Dreams do come true if you believe.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Work hard and start as soon as you can to make a positive difference. Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do it or make it, or that you will never amount to anything. Just know that you can be and do anything your heart desires. Just believe in yourself, work hard, and love yourself. You take charge of your life. Make good choices, know what is right from wrong. Have fun and please take time to enjoy life, smell the roses, travel and do not work yourself to death. Work to live not live to work. You only get one life, make it count.

What are your top five valves you live by?

Love, be kind, enjoy your time with yourself and those you love, pay it forward, and make your life important. I have learned a lot and had to grow up fast, by taking care of myself and others. Sometimes past relationships may not work out, learn from those misfortunes to better yourself in your next relationship. Moving forward by loving ourselves more to love your new partner more. Do not leave your past relationship with anger, but forgiveness, that way your heart is pure and open to give all your love to your new partner.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am so grateful to my family and my friends for always being there for me since day one! I am blessed to say I still have the same group of friends since I was in the second grade, they have been there for me through so many of my ups and downs including my past relationships. I’m so grateful to each one of them. By getting involved with my community I have also made so many lifelong friends as a member of the Imperial Court de San Diego and other organizations I been involved with! I believe in my heart that I am here for a reason, to be a good human being who cares and helps give back to other human beings. To live my life to its fullest as it makes me a better person every single day and that’s what makes me feel great.