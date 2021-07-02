I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that makes our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I am proud to say that I am a native San Diegian… I was born and raised here. Even though I complain sometimes, I know being a native is something I love to say when asked “where are you from?” One of the things I enjoy the most about San Diego is the amazing weather which makes living in San Diego paradise. We basically have summer all year round. I also love the people who have been a part of being there in my life.

What gets you most excited about life?

There are many things that get me excited about life. I think one of my favorite things is waking up every morning, that alone gets me excited. I know how blessed I am every day and knowing that I can be able to help someone else in their life, puts a smile on my face and hopefully theirs.

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

The bar that I have worked at for several years now, the Redwing Bar & Grill, I feel is the number one Karaoke bar in San Diego. I get the pleasure of hosting Karaoke two nights a week and I enjoy the fun people who are loyal customers who come out and join us. They have so much fun when they are singing, laughing, and carrying on. We at the Redwing appreciate our loyal and new customers who are back with us after the lock down with the COVID-19. How has it changed my life? I feel I have made lifelong friends with the people I have met, gotten to know, and call family. The Redwing always welcomes everyone, and we have a great time together. Come join us anytime!

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

Back when I first joined the Imperial Court de San Diego, I still wasn’t old enough to get into the bars yet, which meant I couldn’t attend a lot of the fundraisers. But the newly elected Empress that year, Empress 26, Fifi, always found a way to include me in things I could do that I didn’t have to get into the bars to participate in. I have never forgotten her kindness, as a mentor, leader, and a friend in my life forever. I always say and stand by that she is the one of the main reasons I stayed with the Imperial Court all these many years later.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

Wow, so many things come to mind, but to be able help take care of my friends and family for a lifetime would be the greatest gift the universe could give me. Knowing that the people who I cherish and love most in my life are not in need of anything would be a wish come true for anyone. The love and support of those I have in my life is already a wonderful reminder of how fortunate I already am. And for that I feel grateful every day.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take, and why?

I have always wanted to go to Australia. There is so much to see, do, and experience while visiting there. The beaches, the beautiful people, and the memories I would have taking my Dad with me. When I have the chance to see the world, I want to take my Dad with me, so we can see the world together.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I think, once again if it were someone, it would have to be any of my friends and family. If it was a group, it would be an organization that I’m apart of called Williams Community Assistance Foundation. I think the money could just continue to help them, with the core mission of the organization and that’s helping the community in the best way possible.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

I would tell them to have fun with it, be the best you can, always be humble and always keep your word.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I think how I love myself is the time I spend alone recharging my batteries. So, whenever I get out there in the world, I’m at my best. There are two things that make me live my best life: helping people and being on stage performing. Find the thing you love most and enjoy doing and focus on doing things you love, then it’s not work but fun.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I’m grateful for the life that I live, the friends that I have made over the years. I enjoy loving and supporting the family that I have. I have made it a point to pay all that forward by belonging to the two amazing organizations that help to make the community a better place, The Imperial Court de San Diego and the Williams Community assistance Foundation. I love being a native of San Diego, a performer, a fundraiser and most of all I love being a part of such a great community that helps me grow and become even a better person every day I am alive.

Richard Poole aka Regina Styles

FB: Regina styles-Richard Poole

IG: Stylerichardpoole