How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I ended up in San Diego by way of my father Forrest and my mother Dianne, born at Sharp Memorial Hospital June 3, 1980 along with my twin sister Rashauna.

What I love about San Diego is the comradery I feel amongst the people. San Diego has such a unique vibe with many different people from a plethora of different places. I love that there are so many fun things to do here, and you do not have to spend a lot of money, if any at all. One of my favorite places is Balboa Park, I run there or meditate under a tree sharing sunflower seeds with the squirrels.

Our weather is unmatched which allows San Diegans the opportunity to get out and be active all year long, if you want to go to the snow, the desert, the mountains it is all just a short drive away.

San Diego has a special energy of acceptance; you can go out by yourself and meet good trustworthy people that are genuine and real!

What gets you most excited about life?

People get me most excited about life, I love people “peopling”, just being themselves and enjoying who they are. The opportunity to meet someone new always gets me excited because I know through that interaction, I will be able to tap into a new perspective on life.

I am also quite excited about the unknowns of life because with that you have all of the possibilities to make life what you want it to be. Often, we are taught to fear what we do not know, when instead we can look at this unknown as an open playing field to create the life that we want to live.

I truly am excited to just BE – to live, to love, to give and to experience; that excites me!

As a business owner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I am a business owner. I started my company Rock Solid Solutions in June of 2021. It is a marketing consulting firm which allows me to be able to work with a multitude of other businesses. I enjoy the excitement of helping others reach their business goals by coming up with innovative ideas.

My business stands out because it all comes from a place of love and passion; I do what I do because I want to see everyone win. I am a firm believer in working in a cohesive environment where ideas are expanded and organic.

I have recently had the fortune of teaming up with an amazing local brand called Trading Looks, a sunglasses company that came to life during the pandemic.

I am friends with the owner Steven Ozbun, the cool thing is we were both born in 1980 and grew up in the same area of San Diego. When I met him, he gave me a bunch of sunglasses and I simply fell in love with the brand. Out of that fondness for the eclectic styles I just began using the glasses for various things I was working on such as a music video I was in and a few photo shoots. My passion paid off in a major way when they opened a store in Little Italy (across from the waterfront). Me actively posting the brand the past two years led to me being one of the first people they thought of to bring on the team.

This opportunity has changed my life in a very influential way because I am now able to work in an environment with like-minded people that see the bigger picture in life. I am able to implement my creative skills on a daily basis with innovative marketing ideas and sales approaches. The brand stands out in major ways due to the Lifestyle that we promote, Trading Looks is an inclusive brand that has a look for everyone.

The company gives back to the community and shows everyday people that with hard work and diligence, anything can be achieved.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I will never forget my 6th grade graduation from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. My mother was going through a transitional time and things were tough. It was to the point that we were displaced living with my Great Uncle Earl, we didn’t have much and my mother had no way of getting us something nice to wear to our graduation. The decision had been made that we were simply just not going to go (bummer) my twin and I, although disappointed, agreed and resolved ourselves to the idea.

Then I remembered that I had won a $50 savings bond from an essay contest I had entered, the morning of the graduation I said to my mom we should try to use it to buy dresses for my sister and me. My mother okayed it and we went to a small Mexican boutique where they sold children’s clothes in our neighborhood.

I remember we found these two beautiful white frilly dresses; we had no idea if the woman would accept the savings bond as a form of payment, but it was worth a try. It truly had to have been God because the savings bond was not supposed to be used for another ten years and even then, it was for college.

However, the woman accepted it and sold us the dresses, it was a miracle and a shot in the dark to even try, but she sold us those dresses with a smile. I am sure she must have felt the desperation and just how much we needed this to happen.

Needless to say, we made it to the graduation in the dresses, we were late and almost immediately after getting there and sitting down I heard my name called on the mic from the stage. In my white frilly dress and frizzy hair, I got up and walked to the stage.

I had no idea that I was being presented with a trophy for being the best student in the 6th grade class.

I actually walked home that day with two trophies, neither of which I had any inclination I was going to receive. We still have the polaroid photo of my twin sister and I in the dresses with the trophies in my arm.

That day I learned something that would be forever embedded in me and that is to never give up or give in no matter how dire your circumstances are. If you have faith, anything can be achieved.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

I would wish for the ability to show people themselves in their best light, to be able to bring forth the true essence of each individual person so that they could see their higher selves in their everyday life. We all have the capability to reach the epitome of who God created us to be, however, the bumps of life can sometimes blur the vision people have of who they are.

I want to snatch away the anxiety and angst society can at times cause people to have and replace it with unconditional self-love.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I would go to Africa, and I would take my twin sister Rashauna, although she is unfortunately no longer with us, she would be the one I’d take. My twin has always been an elevated thinker, she knew things that I would never even fathom at times. Her in depth connection to humanity and helping people would make for a transformative trip for anyone we encounter.

When we are together functioning from our true core, we are unstoppable, the enlightenment that manifests from our quest could change humanity in miraculous ways.

Plus, our personalities are very funny, we love to laugh and have a good time in whatever we do. Africa would not be ready, between her dancing/style, my gift of gab and fashion savviness we would probably end up meeting some dynamic people and create something no one had ever seen before.

I chose Africa because of the vibrance, beauty and resilience of the people, our people. Knowing life began in Africa I want to touch down and connect with the spirit of creation.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would take the money and use it to better the situation of the homeless population we have in San Diego, it is running rampant, and it seems to keep growing by the day.

I would use the money to invest in housing that would also come with mentorship, counseling, and life coaching. I would use it realistically by actually tailor fitting a program to see each individual through on their goals.

However, the first thing would be to get them comfortable and in touch with who they are and what they are passionate about. This money would be used to get them acclimated with having fun and tapping into that inner child which is the first step in getting connected with your adult self.

You treat someone worthy, and they will resonate in self-worth.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

I would advise them to first stabilize their inner self, meditate, listen to positive affirmations daily and believe in their outlandish ideas. Nothing will truly feel like success until you have successfully connected with your higher self, the best version of you.

Picture that version of you every day and let it resonate, imagine yourself doing all of the amazing things your spirit moves you to feel and believe in that.

Do not let ANYONE limit who you are because you are limitless.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I am a love bug; I love everyone automatically because I love myself. I have come to the understanding that we are all one of another. You are me and I am you, in order to love me I have to love you and in order to love you I have to love me first. That is where it begins. I have the word Love tattooed on my right hand and Life tattooed on my left hand.

I got these tattoos as a reminder to myself and others that you must love life in its entirety, the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful because it is all one in the same; it is an experience. Life is a succession of moments, and each moment comprises what life is, in order to truly get the most out of life one must accept it in all of its glory (or not so glory).

I want to live my best life by resonating a frequency of love and light in whatever I do and wherever I am. I am a cat mama and I swear my cats have truly brought out the best in me in terms of unconditional love and that solid attitude or shall I say “cattitude” of being my true self at all times regardless of who or what is watching.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am most grateful for the people I have encountered in my life that have given me unconditional love and encouragement. There are special people in the world that want to see you win regardless of how it affects them.

I am grateful for the people that have given me a chance to elevate and try something new, the people that uplift you when you are not in the room, the people that pray for you, the people that live their lives with integrity never shying away from an opportunity to uplift humanity in their own creative ways.

I pay it forward by living my life in a way that I can be an example to others that your dream life can be your reality. I help others as I have been helped, by sharing opportunities that I see aligns with what they want to do. Sometimes all we need is that one chance, that one moment to propel us forward to the next level of our lives.

I can honestly say that I have actively encouraged and put people into position to pursue their dreams and as I elevate, I shall continue to grow and manifest a solid place to continue to do just that.

Racquel D. Yarborough

Instagram:

@iamracquel11.11

@rocksolidsolutionssd

Website:

www.rocksolidsolutionssd.com