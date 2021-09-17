“Don’t just respond to problems, solve them”

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

My parents brought me to San Diego when I was a young child – almost before I can remember. I love San Diego not only because it is my home, but because of what it offers. My husband and I enjoy being outdoors and there is so much diversity all around the region – diversity of neighborhoods, people, landscapes, and cultures.

What gets you most excited about life?

I find excitement in being a part of a team making positive change for my community and for those around me. But I am also a lover of movies, technology, photography, and the outdoors.

As a Police Officer, what makes your work stand out and how has it changed your life?

I am so blessed to have found a home with the Chula Vista Police Department. The organization is a leader in this region and in the law enforcement profession nationwide. Our Chief is the chair for the regional Chief’s and Sheriff’s committee, and I serve as chair to the regional Seconds-in-Command. Our employees are made up of intelligent, professionally minded and compassionate individuals who are constantly innovating new and better ways to serve our community. They are, in my opinion, the finest group of people our community could ever want. I am fortunate to work with them.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I remember the courage I was shown by more than one of the few lesbian women that worked in the department when I started. But when I came out, and became the first openly gay male in the department, I was shown such kindness. I was honored by how many stood by me and supported me. I said it earlier: I have been so fortunate to work with such wonderful people.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

That all people have patience, empathy, compassion, and the grace to care for others.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I would love to travel throughout South America with my husband. He’s a great travel companion – we have such similar tastes and interests in our travel. He is not only the best travel companion, but also the best companion period!

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

Corazon de Vida, a growing organization that provides support for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja California, Mexico. Their important work was brought to my attention by my best friend, John Haugland. After learning what they do, learning about their creation by a former orphan herself, and knowing that they were doing such amazing work in a land that I love (Baja California), it really resonated with me. Please learn more at https://www.corazondevida.org/

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Join this profession because you want to make a positive difference in the community. Love your job. Learn. Know how important your job is. Serve people with respect and dignity. Care for others. Learn some more. Stay positive. Uphold your integrity and self-respect. Know that you are needed and that you are loved. Uplift those you interact with. Keep learning. Don’t just respond to problems, solve them. Keep yourself and those around you healthy and safe, so that you can continue doing it for as long as you can!

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

No one can choose your attitude or force you to feel a certain way. I know that is hard to believe sometimes, and we all struggle with it in our lives. But it is important to remember that we all have the choice to control our feelings. Don’t let anyone bring you beneath yourself. There is always a higher road open to you, but only you can choose to walk it.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I have so much to be thankful for. My mother and father, for raising me with some strength, independent thinking, and self-esteem. My best friend John Haugland, for imparting wisdom, caring for others, and caring for self. My husband William Lopez, for being FAR better than I am and letting me learn from his kindness, intelligence and giving. To those I work for and work with, for consistently inspiring me to do be better and to do more. To God for placing me here in this moment with purpose. I intend to continue paying it forward by making sure the proud legacy upon which I have lived and worked continues to be a beacon of light for our future.

Twitter @CaptainCollum