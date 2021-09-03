I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I was brought to San Diego at age four, my parents lived in Los Angeles and my father had been recognized as a pastor for a ministry. The location of his church was in Tijuana Baja, California and he did not want his children to go to school in Mexico. My three older brothers, my sister and myself (the youngest) all lived in a two-bedroom apartment, and were raised very poor. None of us spoke English including my parents who were born and raised in Guatemala. I love San Diego and I’m very lucky to be able to call it my hometown. Every time I travel, I say I’m from San Diego and people get very excited. As a local San Diegan I’m very proud of my city and all it has to offer. We live where people want to vacation!

What gets me excited about life?

Building memories with my loved ones, having a career/passion as a fashion designer, which is what I love to do, and waking up every day being grateful for one more day.

As a business owner what makes your business stand out?

Everything in my store I have sketched and designed. Going to school for fashion design has always been a big dream of mine to one day own a store where everything inside I have designed myself. I have been saving for over 10 years since I graduated fashion school, knowing, and dreaming that one day I will make my dream come true. I’m a graduate from the Art Institute in San Diego with a degree in Fashion Design. Working many years in retail while going to school was a goal on its own, working backstage in many fashion shows and learning for many years how to make my dream come true. Believing in oneself and working hard has proven that nothing is impossible. As of May 14, 2021, I was finally able to open my doors to my fashion boutique/store under the name of “OSEAS VILLATORO”. I have designed and worked with amazing people to bring my visions to life. It has only been a few months since my grand opening, and business has been amazing since our doors have opened. The best part has been meeting new people, and bringing joy and memories to my customers has been life changing.

What is a small act of kindness that someone once showed you?

My mother, growing up in a really religious household with my father being a pastor made it really difficult to tell my parents who I loved, who I was, and how I felt. When I was 26 years old, I decided to tell my mother before I told anyone else. I remember looking at my mom and saying, “Mom please don’t be upset, but I’m gay”. I remember my mom started to cry and said, “No matter who you love or how you feel all I know is that you are my son, and I will always love you”. I still remember like it was yesterday.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

I think I would ask for my sister to be able to walk again, in 1999 my sister was in a really bad car accident were she broke her Spine that made her lose all feeling in her legs. A lot of people do not know but she is one of the most inspirational people in my life, and she has never given up. While in a wheelchair she earned her master’s in computer in graphic design at the art institute, she now runs her own business and is happily married. I would wish for her to be able to move around on her own because even in her situation she has done amazing things and I would give my wish for her to have her life back.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take, and why?

My dream would be able to travel to Dubai, I have seen pictures of how beautiful it is and heard so many amazing things about it. I would take my partner Dorian, he is my best friend, my dancing partner for life and most of all my lover.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

WOW, if I was giving the chance to spend one million dollars, I would give it to my mother to help her get her dream home, also help her support all the kids she has adopted, amazing kids that someone else didn’t want or could not care for, hoping by giving them up for adoption would give these kids a better life. It would be the gift that is full of love, to help her build a nonprofit organization for kids to be adopted and given an opportunity to be placed in a good home with people that will love them.

If you could give someone advice about their art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

I would speak from the heart about my love for my art, and the compassion I have for making my dream a reality. I would simply say let your heart do the thinking because only then your art will touch hearts and people will relate to you. It is the power of the mind and soul.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are.

I have learned to love who I am because of people in my past, where I was the whole package at the wrong address. To say the least, I have found myself looking in the mirror every morning and telling myself, I am smart, I am loved, I am important, and I am everything I want to be. This is how I now raise my daughter; self-love is very important for me to teach her not only by showing it but by living it myself. It is important for me to love everyone around me especially myself.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

Gratitude is important to me because that is how I show someone I care; I love them and I am here for them in my journey of life, building not only myself but my business. I have crossed paths with amazing people, some who I no longer have communication with and some who are still around, which I appreciate every single one of them. If it was not for them, I would not be where I am at this moment in my life. I thank them all every day. When you show gratitude to someone that has helped you in your journey of life, the universe will pay it back to you. I am so grateful for everyone I have ever crossed paths with, I have a beautiful daughter, and a supportive and loving mother. Life has given me so much, especially my amazing partner, and because of me asking the universe to believe in myself I was able to believe in making my life an onward and positive journey. I am so blessed with my amazing career and with my new fashion boutique/store that I love and continue working in. So watch out world, this is only the beginning for me. Oh by the way you look amazing in an “Oseas Villatoro” original.

Instagram: DesignerOseasV

Facebook: StudioByOseas