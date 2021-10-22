I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

My family moved here when I was only 5 years old. So, I have no recollection of any other place. It’s my hometown. I know we are rare. I moved away for college, moved back. Moved away due to a long-distance relationship, moved back. Moved away for a job, moved back. And the cycle continued. No matter how far I went (I have lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, Argentina, Long Beach, CA) I have always found my way home. I took San Diego for granted growing up here. Never went to the beach or the touristy areas. Now as an adult and paying the crazy amount of rent, I make sure to take advantage of every sunset, hike, beach day and tourist attraction possible.

What gets you most excited about life?

That every day it is proven to me that life is beautiful. Even my “bad” days I can always find so much good. I find that if I base my actions around gratitude that somehow, I become a magnet for good. I get to wake up next to an amazing man (look him up on Instagram @santanaroccooffical), get to go to my dream job at the Bahia Resort and get to be a mom to a cool kid. Life is AMAZING!

In your professional life, what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I work at the very first hotel that opened in Mission Bay called the Bahia Resort, owned by the Evans family. It stands out for many reasons, but I particularly am enamored by our location and views. I am lucky to have an office with bay views and I am reminded daily of the beauty of our city. I am the Director of Catering & Conference Services, basically I run the department that books and executes all weddings and events. So, I get to make peoples’ dreams come true! It changes my life constantly by being able to be a part of peoples’ most important days of their lives and reminds me of the important things in life. It’s all about making every moment special.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

When I took a job in Salt Lake City, I was away from my son for a brief period, and a client of mine (now friend), a lesbian mentor, flew me down to San Diego so I could attend my son’s first day of kindergarten. He is 12 now, but that was such an unexpected thing for her to do but meant the world to me. It wasn’t small at all. That act of kindness will forever be marked in my heart and my son’s as well!

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

Equality. Not just marriage equality worldwide but would love to see everyone have the same opportunity. I think it would be a different world if women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ folx had the same opportunities & privilege as cis white males.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I would go to Europe with my son. He is 12 and getting to that age that he will make a great travel partner. We both have never been. Maybe when he is 18, we will backpack together. And by backpack, I mean stay in cool “BnB’s.”

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I am a board member of the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation. An organization that exists to allocate funds to different organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community directly. I have seen them grant hundreds of thousands of dollars to impactful charities and would love to add to the funds they have.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

As someone who is a planner by nature and by profession and who spends a ton of time in the minute details, I love to tell my clients to take a deep breath, take a step back and enjoy every second of their event. It will be over before they know it and if things go wrong (they most always do) that nothing else matters but the fact that they are celebrating something monumentally special to them.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

When I came out at the age of 32, I believe this was the start of me truly loving myself. Living my life genuinely. Loving truly my partner, no matter their gender and loving myself went hand in hand. I found balance. In my health, my career, my love life, and family. Then it all came together. I live my best life by serving my community, trying to be the best mom and partner I can be.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

There is too many to list! I am grateful to live in this beautiful city. For the family my partner and I created. My career and my community! That I can live out loud as a Queer, Mexican woman and thrive.

Instagram: @melodyl0ves – yes that is a zero in the word loves or @melody_bahia