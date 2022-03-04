I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play, and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities who I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness. A very special thank you to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria for taking time to be a part of my column. Enjoy.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I am a proud native San Diegan! My grandparents came here from different places around the world because of the Navy. That’s how you get the city’s first Native American, Puerto Rican, Dutch and Filipino Mayor. I love that our city is full of opportunity. It’s what attracted my grandparents to come here, why I’m grateful to have been born here and why all of us stayed here.

What gets you most excited about life?

I love my job and the opportunity every day to make my hometown a better place for all San Diegans. It’s why I’m excited to get out of bed every day and go to work.

In your business life, what makes your work stand out and how has it changed your life?

Public service is a calling. I believe people are called to public service, and though the hours are long, the work is tough and, if you do it honestly, it won’t make you rich – you end the day knowing you made a difference in the community, and that is priceless.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

Like many in the LGBTQ community, I was bullied in school. I’m forever grateful for the teachers and classmates who protected and supported me, often in small and quiet ways. Their solidarity helped me navigate those tough times and allow me to emerge stronger.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

I’d wish for everyone to have a safe and affordable place to live.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

After the travel limitations of recent years, I’d be happy to go almost anywhere! Of course, wherever I went I would take my partner Adam and our rescue dog, Diego.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

We are actually doing this. San Diego has joined National City on a guaranteed basic income pilot program with the partnership of Jewish Family Services. Over two years, 150 local families will receive a monthly payment of $500. We expect this initiative will show that participating families reach higher levels of employment and educational attainment that reduces poverty and leads to greater stability.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby or business, what would you tell them?

I am passionate about public service and have been fortunate to have a career doing what I love. I would encourage others to find their passion and turn it into their career.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I am living my best life! I have my dream job, a loving family, great friends and I’m part of an amazing community. Loving yourself is about accepting who you are and shutting down the inner monologue that can sometimes make ourselves our own worst enemy.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am most grateful for the incredible support of our community! I never take for granted that I get to do my work because of the people of San Diego. I try to pay that forward by working hard, remaining accessible and responsive, and by throwing open the doors a bit wider for those who come after me.

