I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play, and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals who make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I was born in Tijuana, Baja California. I have lived in San Diego most of my life and so I consider myself a native San Diegan. We have the best year-round weather, great beaches, mountains, and desert and of course our world-famous San Diego Zoo. And God knows we have the best Mexican food anywhere!

What gets you most excited about life?

Little things in life make me happy. Bacon makes me happy. Waking up to the smell of coffee brewing. Sleeping in on my days off. Beautiful sunsets and big fluffy clouds. Performing in drag. Making people laugh. Family and good friends. We all choose our paths in life, mine is enjoying the little things and what I already have. I am grateful and that excites me.

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I love the job that I do because I meet so many people all the time. I get to help people out every day and when they thank you, it makes the whole job worthwhile. I also love to perform as one of the Drag Kings, knowing how much those who attend our shows enjoy our talents as much as I enjoy sharing my talents with them.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I was at a convenience store and a man came up to me and handed me one of those quick pick lotto tickets. He said, good luck, I hope you win, and he walked away.

Unfortunately, I didn’t win anything, but just that small act of kindness really stood out to me all these years later. Now if I had won, it would have been a great story. LOL

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

To have more time with my mom. She passed away in 2019. I miss her so much and I think about her every-day. She is and always will be my forever Angel.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and was able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I think I would love to travel with my best friend Richard Poole aka “Regina Styles”. I’ve always wanted to go to New York City. I would love to go see some Broadway shows. Then we would hop on a plane to Europe and travel all over. Ricky and I have been friends for over 20 years. He’s like a brother to me so I think we would have lots of fun traveling together.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would spend it on close family and friends. If someone needed a car to get to work, or help pay their bills or put a down payment on a house. And then I would donate some to a charity or shelter for abused women and kids. Helping others is something I strongly believe in, and I am always so grateful when I can do so. Knowing that I can be a part of helping my community with joy is the best gift I personally can receive.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Have fun with whatever it is you are doing. When it’s no longer fun, then find something else to do. And no matter how good you get at your art, always stay humble.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I just want what everyone else wants, and that’s to be happy and to be loved. I have friends and family that love me, so I am happy and living my best life.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I’m grateful for the life I have lived. The friends I have made and the family that I have. I’m so grateful I have a roof over my head and clothes on my back. So many people in this world don’t have that and it hurts my heart. I try to pay it forward by being kind to people and helping them out if I can. I am thankful every day for the blessing of life. See you all out there, come checkout and have fun with the Drag Kings.

Yvette Ortega-Smokey Gonzalez on Facebook.

mr.smokeygonzalez on Instagram.