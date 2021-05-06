I am excited to introduce you to people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I just so happen to be one of those “allegedly” rare natives, that left for a spell and came back. I was born in Coronado in 1979, and my family has been around here since the 1950s. There’s a lot to love in this city, but I love Coronado Beach the most. It’s my go-to happy place where I can reset and relax. It is truly my home.

What gets you excited about life?

So many things! Quality time with family and friends, good food and travel, learning and teaching, to name a few. Really, this whole crazy journey excites me, and the unplanned moments that happen when you just let them.

As a business owner, what makes your businesses stand out?

My work and experience mean little without the community, clients and followers that support me in my respective professions. So, what makes me stand out is the “word of mouth” from a good reputation and the sound work ethic I have. That has been instrumental in the success I’ve been humbled to experience, both as a photographer in just about every genre for the past 20 years, to a personal trainer the last five years alongside it. Distinctly different professions that I work really hard to balance, they each require my “eye,” experience and knowledge, but they also require that the client prepare, and put in the effort in order to see results. I suppose I could say the cliche I make my businesses stand out too, but I know I wouldn’t be where I am without the people who put trust in me, to help them look and feel better about themselves.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

The impromptu FaceTime call I got from one of my best friends a few months ago. We’ve known each other over 30 years now. He called just to tell me how much our friendship meant to him, and it stopped me in my tracks in the most heartwarming way.

When you start to recount all you’ve been through in those years, it really adds up. Teen years, becoming adults, trying to act like adults, relationships, life experiences, growing older and realizing how valuable “time” really is.

I guess that’s just it, we don’t stop and think about it very often, because we’re too busy doing it. It isn’t until we get older and slow down a bit, do we then realize these things.

By the time Nick was finished with his beautiful words, I had some happy tears and the true meaning of a best friend was clearer than ever. I am incredibly grateful for his friendship and kindness, through thick and thin. (Cue “Golden Girls” theme song)

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

Just one? Mandatory yoga and anger management classes for all human beings. So basically, world peace! 🙂

If you wrote a book about your life, what would you title it and why?

“An Attitude of Gratitude: A photographic sojourn of the life and times of Kristofer Reynolds.”

My journey so far, has been a series of incredible experiences and people. Many of which I’ve captured in photographs. I am grateful for every one of them. Good, or not so good at the time, those experiences and people have shaped me into the man I am, and will continue to until the day I move on from here. In my humble 41 years of living, I feel that an attitude of gratitude is necessary to live a full and happy life. No matter who you are. How one chooses to be in the world, dictates what one receives in the world.

If you had a chance to spend $1 million on yourself, how would you spend it?

If I must spend it on myself, I’d spend it on a home in Coronado, or at least a down payment. It’s really about having a place for my mom though. I know she wants nothing more than to be back on the island, and it would make me happy to see her happy, back there with her friends and where her heart is.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

A few things come to mind that I have learned in creating art, and conducting business:

Never stop learning and trying new things. Success isn’t built on a model of perfection; it’s built on the flaws we encounter and how we handle them along the way.

Whether you are a beginner, or a seasoned vet in your respective field, do not undervalue what you offer. In fact, do the opposite, and find a ridiculou$ly happy medium in valuing yourself. This will help ensure you meet the inevitable “Henry hagglers” halfway, and weed out the lookie loo’s from the lookie do’s!

Practice confidence and humility in everything you do. They can actually go hand in hand when fully understood. Procure them both daily with kindness and good intention.

Do your respective profession not simply for the money it can, or does, provide you but because it also enriches your life. Trust and believe if it’s doing that for you, it can do that for others.



If you were granted one superpower for life, what would you choose and why?

To be omnipotent. The definition of omnipotence is to “have unlimited power and be able to do anything.” The first thing I would do is fly…I have no idea where or what after that, but I suppose that’s how Superman started too.

If you had the opportunity to join someone you love, admire, or wanted to meet over a cup of coffee, who would it be, and what one question would you ask them?

I’d like to join who or whatever is the creator of all of this! I imagine it would have to be over coffee, because you know, they need a lot of energy to handle the universe and stuff. And although I was always told to not ask questions you don’t really want answers to, I want to know why? What is this all about? Assuming the answer is something pleasant, or perhaps none at all (‘cause that would be so apropos) I would still like to say “Thank you” for my existence.

Have you ever made a decision that changed your life, and if so, what was it?

Yes, I have. It’s amazing when you sit back and think about how many decisions you make in your life, that change its entire path. The first one that comes to mind was March 6, 1999. I was living in Boise, Idaho with my dad, about to start college at Boise State University. I’ve learned my gut instincts have never been wrong about situations or people in my life, and I knew that wasn’t the place for me to be coming out and into my own. Nor was San Diego, yet. So, at 19 years old I sold my car, and the few possessions I had, and I moved with some friends to Orlando, Florida. Mind you, I’d never been further than Chicago, so it was quite the adventure.

I will never forget the feeling as I heard the sound of the airplane taking off out of Boise, watching through the window as we ascended into the sky, and I left my childhood behind me and hurled myself into adulting…ish. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I knew it would be OK. Everything always works out.

Twenty years later, two degrees, a couple of professions and a lot of love under the bridge, I’m still here, and I probably wouldn’t be writing this to you today if I hadn’t made that decision.

