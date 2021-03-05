I am excited to be introducing to you people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyles, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

After growing up in Utah my whole life, I always dreamed about moving to California where being gay is more socially accepted. After a little research I knew San Diego was the perfect spot for me! Always perfect weather all year round and now so many amazing people in my life, I’m so lucky to be able to call San Diego home

What gets you excited about life?

There is nothing that makes me happier than my most amazing boyfriend and two puppies. I am so blessed to have them in my life. I love going to the gym and working on myself. I love going to the beach after being in active addiction for 15 years. There is so many simple joys that mean the world to me now. I get to finally live life now after being sober for 3 1/2 years, there is so much that excites me about life! The life I have now is a dream come true I would have never imagined I would have what I do today. I don’t have a lot, but what I do have I have worked so hard to get it and so grateful to have

What makes you “stand out” in business?

I am working at La Jolla recovery. It’s so amazing I love working and helping people get through their addiction. I was very blessed to have so many people who helped me get to where I am today. So now to be able to past it forward and know that I can be that person for so many other people, makes me so happy.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I think one of the main things that really stands out for me is when I first got sober. The people in my treatment center showered me with love, showed me I am worthy of love, until I was able to love myself. After finally realizing how happy I was by loving myself again, for me it was something my heart lead me into the career field that I am in today. Knowing I could help others find their love and help them by being a guiding light for so many other people.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

The one thing I have wanted my whole life is nothing but pure happiness. I chased happiness for years, but could never find it. The one thing sobriety has taught me is to be able to feel and embrace true happiness. So, I feel like the one thing that I always wished I had, the universe has already granted me!

If you wrote a book about your life, what would you title it and why?

I would call the book” Lost and Found”. For so many years I was lost, I had no direction, I was depressed. But I finally found myself and able to live a full and happy life.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on yourself, how would you spend it?

I would love to take my boyfriend, Ozzie Lopez, along with our dogs, Kash and Koda to travel the world and create many memories together.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

For someone that works in the recovery field the most important thing I can say is if anybody needs help don’t feel like you’re alone or that you won’t be able to get through it. The wonderful thing is that there are so many people who really want to see you succeed. Believe me: if I can go from spending years in jails and prisons drug addict to where I am today. Anybody can do it! I am one just one who is willing to help you. All you have to do is allow yourself and those of us who want to help be there for you. It’s a lot of work and it’s not easy but it’s so worth it!!

If you were granted one superpower for life, what would you choose and why?

I would like to have the superpower of omnilingualism, where I could instantly learn, speak, and understand any language fluently. If I had this power, I could communicate with the locals effortlessly no matter where I travelled.

If you had the opportunity to join someone you love, admire, or wanted to meet over a cup of coffee, who would it be, and what one question would you ask them?

I would have to say my grandma she passed away a few years back and we were always so close, and I miss her so much. I was absent the last few years of her life because I was in my addiction but would like to really have the chance to catch up with her and be able to talk about everything.

Kevin Crosland

Insrgram@kevin_crosland

Facebook: Kevin Crosland