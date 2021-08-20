“I have had the best company on this earth and don’t take any day for granted.”

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I was born and raised in San Diego in the 80s! I love our consistent weather and our diversity!

What gets you most excited about life?

Finding ways to help make a difference makes me excited. I am a problem solver so it is fun trying to build systems to make life simpler. I get excited about food and caring people.

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

We all spend a lot of time working so it is very important to me to be part of an organization which gives back. At my current small biotech company, we are on a mission to use our stem cell platform to hopefully help millions of people who suffer from type 1 diabetes as well as other diseases in the future. The passion of the team around me changes my life daily. In addition, some of my life mentors worked or are currently working at this company.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I think small acts of kindness happen to me daily. I have had the best company on this earth and don’t take any day for granted.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

I would wish that food, shelter and medicine was readily available for all people across the globe.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take, and why?

I have had to travel quite a bit in my time, so I prefer the peace of my own home. No matter where I am, I would choose my mom to come with me because she continues to be a selfless inspiration to me. So I guess I’d choose a location that would make my mom happy. I have taken her to Switzerland, France, Austria, England and soon Ireland.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would use that one million dollars to start a business that could sustain itself even after I died. That business would have the main mission to serve underprivileged youth. As adults, many of us have the option of doing what we want. Kids don’t have those opportunities.

If you could give someone advice about their art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Advice about their hobbies, art or business? Hmmm, I am no expert at anything and continue to learn each day. I’d probably only ask how those things make him/her feel. If he/she is super excited about it then take the time each day to drive those things forward with passion. I believe if you are passionate about it and set aside the time to plan and execute, the outcome is always a rewarding one.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are.

Life is short. I just try and find the things I like to do, and prioritize them. Things that make me happy, I like to share with others including family, friends, and food! There are numerous charitable causes that need attention in this world so we should do our best to give back when we can.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I’m grateful for life and my health. I feel blessed daily to be surrounded by the love of my family, friends and teammates who truly care about the world around them. I try to pay it forward by helping our at-risk youth and other underserved communities by using any platform that I have and trying to unite others to give back as a community.