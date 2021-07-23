“Gratitude is part of my daily life”

I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I moved here with a good friend and an ex-boyfriend. We wanted to get out of the LA Scene; the people here are so down to earth and welcoming. The beautiful weather, how can you not want to live here.

What gets you most excited about life?

I love keeping busy. I work really hard with whatever I commit myself to doing. Knowing that I give my all in what I’m doing is very satisfying. I love sharing life experiences with friends, traveling, and eating home cooked meals with my best friends are a few that I really look forward too. Honestly, I just enjoy the simple life.

As a business owner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I’m proud to say that I am a partner in the MO’s Universe group and Hillcrest Brewing Company (HBC). I started as a bartender at Baja Betty’s when they first opened, worked my way up to management, and then became general manager and a partner at the opening of HBC. I think I can say it has changed my life in so many ways, not only learning more about business in general, but I know more about brewing beer than I ever imaged. I think the most rewarding has been the relationships that I have bonded with over the years; it’s one of my favorite parts. Our wonderful group that works at HBC has become family and we want our guests to feel like they are part of our family as well. Our goal is for our guests to have a wonderful experience when they come into HBC: that they feel part of the community, and that if they don’t know the person next to them, they will by the time they leave. We welcome, appreciate, and are grateful for everyone who walks through our doors.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

Being able to have the freedom to love who you love and not have to fight for the right to be who you are, respect, and compassion.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I would go to Portugal. I would take my mom. She’s had a hard past few years and I would like for her see her grandparents’ home land. Plus the country is beautiful.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

Oh that’s really easy: my family and my friends. I would just like for them to be able to do something special for themselves and do something that they have always wanted to do. Everyone always says, If I had the money, I wish I could…

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

I would say that keeping your life organized, will make your life easy.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

Always being grateful for the opportunities that life has given me. As one gets older, we learn, hopefully from our mistakes, but we also learn from what we do right. I also believe if you surround yourself with good, loving people, you will grow by lifting each other up. I love having fun and laughing with people which I believe brings people together, making us all feel better about who we are.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

Gratitude is a part of my daily life, knowing the opportunities that have been given to me to be able to succeed in business, my life and with friendships. It makes me very happy that my life has given me so much that, in return, I am now able to share my experiences and knowledge in helping people that are around me.