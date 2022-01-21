I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities who I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals who make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I moved to California for better opportunities in modeling. I love how welcoming San Diego is and how friendly the LGBTQ community was towards me and how they made it feel like home. I fell in love with the diversity that San Diego had to offer and with all the different things to do, eat, and play. I knew I was where I needed to be. There’s always something to do including my favorite things which are hiking mountains and going to the beach. It is truly Paradise.

What gets you most excited about life?

What gets me most excited about life is that we never know what’s going to happen next. Life is unpredictable. Every day is a mystery, and each day is a battle. It is up to us to make the best out of each day and be the best version of ourselves. I try my best to think positive and ask the universe to help me move forward and reach for my dreams. I am excited about what’s next in my journey in my life.

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

Becoming a fashion model has changed my life in so many ways, starting off with networking with different types of photographers. There are so many beautiful people out there who will show and teach you so many skills and talents that will make you a better person. I am so grateful for everyone who has worked with me along the way. I know how important it is to learn everything about my craft to better myself and grow in this business, so I pay attention to everyone’s job; they help make me look and feel good for my photo shoot. Plus I have fun and love my work. I really do appreciate everyone who is on set with me. Thank you

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

A small act of kindness I was once shown that I will never forget was when my friends took care of me when I had COVID-19. I never felt so sick. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t do anything. I thought it was the end of Gugi Lujano. I also lost my taste and smell for five days and ever since that day I haven’t taken them for granted. I got them back a few days later on my birthday (May10th). Thank you all so much for your support and thank you to my friends who took care of me. Thank you.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

If the universe could grant me one wish, I would stop world hunger. I would love the world to be a better place by people having access to food when needed. I believe no human being should ever go hungry. I hope we as a people would stop and take the time to just do one kind thing for a person you see on the street. You know they are hungry, stop and buy them a sandwich at least. We are all blessed; pass it forward. You will feel good that you stopped and helped someone else. It’s a great feeling. Try it.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take, and why?

If I were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, I would take my younger sister with me to Australia. She and I have always been there for each other no matter what. No matter how far we are from one another our strong bond will always be the same and be best friends. I love the fact that my sister is so loving and special with me. I know how fortunate I am; there are so many families that do not get along. I know there is true sister and brotherly love between us. I love you sis.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

If I had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or a group of people it would be the group of friends who helped me get through the most difficult times of my life. We choose our friends and many of them become our families. Knowing that you have a cord of people who care, love you and are there for you with no questions asked is a gift I was blessed with. So yes, I would take the group that help me and are still in my life. Let’s go have some fun…

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

If I could give someone advice about my art (modeling) I would tell them to keep doing what you love. Don’t let anyone stop you from achieving your goals and dreams. We all have one precious life, and you shouldn’t waste a day. Believe in yourself, don’t listen to people who only talk negative, never give up, be original so you stand out, and love what you do. You should go all in!

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

Loving yourself is very important to becoming the best version of who you are. Loving yourself can be challenging at times. We always want the best and we all want to look our best out there. It all starts within yourself and how you feel. You must work hard and take care of yourself. I like to say, you must take care of yourself first in order to take care of others.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives. What are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

Gratitude is important in each of our lives, I am most grateful for my past mistakes because they have brought me to where I am, and I couldn’t be more thankful. Life has its challenges as we all know; I try so hard to learn from my mistakes, not only in my work but in my everyday life. Learning and doing better to be a better person in life. So thank you, thank you so much!

@gugilujano