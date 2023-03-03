I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play, and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities who I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals who make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

It is always fascinating to learn about so many individuals who are truly happy with themselves and living their true identity in the world. First, it takes a lot of guts to serve in the United States military and to be out and open as a Trans Black woman. Gizelle Harlow aka “Ariel Fantasia” is someone I admire for her courage in a world that can be very cruel. It is my pleasure to introduce you to the Trans goddess of the sea, Ariel Fantasia.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I’m in the military and came here in 2019 and fell in love with the atmosphere and weather, so I knew after my first tour out to sea I would want to come back which brought me here in 2022 until present day.

In four words, name what makes you get excited about your goals in your life and why?

Family, stability, connection, confidence.

In your professional life what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

Drag has changed my life because it’s sort of a business and as well as it has opened a lot of opportunities that I would have never dreamed of. Strawberry Corn Cakes gave me my first show and now I do STUNT at Rich’s and always love to see how I evolve and show new looks on the stage and showcase who Ariel Fantasea is.

What do you do in your life to help make life a little better for others? Do you volunteer, work with any groups, or help in any charity events?

Yes, I am currently one of the volunteers for the Transgender Health and Wellness Center and I do events to help fundraise for the program as well as help anyone in need. We have benefit show on March 17th tickets are $15 to raise money for the program and it’s at the Diversionary Theater.

If you were given the chance to do something amazing for yourself and one other person, no matter the cost, who would you choose and what would you do?

I would love to go with my partner to Iceland to see the northern lights because it looks so beautiful there.

Who inspires you in life to do your very best and why?

My grandparents, because they have always raised me to be the best woman I can be and not to take no for an answer and treat people the way I want to be treated.

If you could witness any event of the past, present, or future, what would it be and why?

My pageant for Miss Gay Arizona USofA Newcomer is coming up so seeing myself win a title in the future would be amazing because it’s always what I have been working towards since I started to do Drag. With my mentors and friends cheering me on I know that it will happen.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

If you find it, stick with it and don’t let go. If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

Name two people who have changed your life in a positive way and how have they changed it?

My grandparents were, and always will be, my number ones, so I must put them together. My grandmother though was the one that always let me be authentically me know matter the times or the circumstances I went through in my life. My partner Ren for Loving me and letting me grow as a woman beside him.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I’m grateful for just being alive. As a Black Trans Woman, especially in the military, it is hard to live but there’s so much that I live for so helping my community in any way I try to do because without their support and love I wouldn’t know what I would be.

IG @ariel_l._fantasea