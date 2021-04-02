I am excited to introduce to you people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyles, talents, and personalities that I think would also be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I am a San Diego native and own a fourth-generation home in Mission Hills. My roots run deep in San Diego and I love this city not just for the incredible weather but the diversity it brings. The togetherness you feel in the community when we rally for a common goal, how close we are to the beach as water is my Zen, not to mention how central we are to the mountains and the desert where I can go off-roading with my Jeep. If you want to take a brisk winter ride up to Julian for some apple pie from Mom’s (don’t forget that scoop of vanilla bean), you can. This is the best place to live as we have everything around us, and I am proud to be a San Diegan native.

What gets you excited about life?

Making others feel great about themselves. I often send out morning inspirational texts to friends that are going through tough times or just need a little boost. I get excited knowing that I can make a difference in someone else’s life, moment, or day. I thrive on positivity and often start my morning with my inspirational song (“Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris). It gets me pumped and ready to get out there and give it everything that I’ve got. It’s like LET’S GO!!!!

As a professional, what makes your business stand out?

I am an insurance agent working with the most amazing company out there. Our company is all about family and helping them with their needs. I love that we get to make a crucial impact in someone’s future by ensuring they are set up and ready for anything life throws at them. Our company has been around since the 1950s and is the only union-based insurance company out there. We are here to help prepare you for the future while making it a fun and easy process. I finally found a career where I get to help families/individuals daily. I truly have a smile at the end of the day knowing that I have made an impact for the better!

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

Recently, I have had a wonderful friend take me under their wing and help guide me in the direction of working in a community that I have wanted to help and be a part of for an exceptionally long time. Their guidance means the world to me and I will never take it for granted or forget! Thank you for all that you continue to help me with.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

Inner peace! The ability to just be at peace and calm within my own skin. No anxiety, stress or worry. Just a wonderful calming sense within myself where you feel light and at ease. This would be the greatest gift the universe could ever grant me!

If you wrote a book about your life, what would you title it and why?

Funny you should ask. I am writing a biography called “The Year Of The Ostrich”! The name comes from the era in which most people either swept things under the carpet or just didn’t acknowledge that things were happening, hence the ostrich sticking its head in the sand.

If you had a chance to spend $1 million on yourself, how would you spend it?

Of course, everyone says travel, but yes there are so many places that I would love to travel to such as Thailand, Greece, Japan, Tibet and Italy. I would consider this to be investing in myself as each place I visit I would like to dive into their culture to see what they truly have to offer and not just do tourist things. I want to be immersed to truly get the experience and grow from that, whether it be spiritually or mentally. That would be the ultimate investment and money well spent on myself.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

In regard to my business, please make sure you invest in yourself and your family’s future. Be prepared. I never really understood how crucial this was until I became an agent (Agent Mulder…lol). Hobbies, well MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) I would say always protect your face/head and never let them see you sweat. When that bell dings, do not come out swinging, just stand your ground and anticipate your opponent’s next move as they almost always have telling signs. You also need to learn how to take a hit as it is inevitable!

If you were granted one superpower for life, what would you choose and why?

I am an extremely protective person/friend that happens to love Greek mythology, so the only answer here would be the superpowers of Wonder Woman. I am 6-feet tall, athletic, and very protective. I mean the “Lasso of Truth” fits perfectly as I have been known to be called uncomfortably honest. In my mind I am already Wonder Woman, but I sure could use those superpowers to go along with my mind set.

If you had the opportunity to join someone you love, admire, or wanted to meet over a cup of coffee, who would it be, and what one question would you ask them?

I would love to meet up with Ronda Rousey over a green drink as she is an inspiration that brought MMA to life for women. During all the turmoil her life had to offer (loved her book), I would love to know what steps she took to stay focused and keep her eye on the prize. How it felt to retire from MMA and if she anticipated being such an inspiration to women. I think that would make for a fantastic conversation.

