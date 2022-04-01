I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play, and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities who I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals who make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I moved here when I was eighteen from the Midwest. Spent a couple years living in San Diego, but it did not work out liked I had planned. I had the opportunity to move back when I was twenty-seven and jumped at the chance. Now entering my twenty-ninth year since I moved back. San Diego has changed so much over the years. It has allowed me to excel and thrive in my business and friendships that I have created.

What gets you most excited about life?

The love I have for my family and the compassion for my work.

As a businessowner what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I have been very fortunate in my business. I have had great clients who trust and appreciate my talents in design and so many creative projects. My work has opened my mind to so many wonderful and memorable experiences. Many of my clients have become great friends and still call upon my services as well. I love my work.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I have been blessed with so many acts of kindness, especially from my Mom and family. It’s hard to mention just one. I will just say I cherish, have learned from, and appreciate each one.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

My one wish would be that kindness and respect prevail. Taking the time to be kind and show respect not only ones self, but others would truly make the world a better place.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and was able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I have been very fortunate to have the opportunity to travel the world. I have been many places for both work and pleasure. I’d simply like to take my sister to Hawaii. It has been her life-long dream. I’m going to try to make that happen.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

For starters, Big Mike. His generosity to his community and all his friends has shown me the act of kindness in ways I admire. I would definitely support the charities that I believe in.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Stay true to yourself. Do what makes you happy. Work hard and have integrity. It pays endless dividends.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I try to be kind to everyone first and foremost. I try to give of my time when someone needs me. Living my best life by forgiving others and myself for our mistakes. You can only grow if you realize you and others are never perfect.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

My family, my partner, my health. As previously mentioned, give of yourself whenever possible. Others are not always as fortunate. LOVE!!