How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I was born and raised in El Centro, California. I ended up in San Diego because I wanted to get the heck out of the desert, have you ever been there? 120-plus [degrees] during the summer, yikes! I LOVE San Diego. We have a bit of everything here. I’ll never forget the first day I discovered Hillcrest. That was huge for me. Growing up as a Queer kid, in a rural area. I could hardly wait to get the heck out and have fun in the “Gay-borhood.”

What gets you excited about life?

I don’t think you’ll have enough room in this article for my list! I am married to the love of my life and best friend, Dawn. We both LOVE adventures, traveling and creating beautiful memories. We are both very passionate about our faith journey and standing up for the marginalized and oppressed. Right now, I am most excited about work. My staff and I are working hard to create the most inclusive and loving Crossfit/fitness facility in the world, where ALL people feel welcomed and safe. This mission sets my heart on fire. My main passion at this amazing gym is providing a safe place for EVERYONE to get fit. We do not judge, we live and support a : “You can do this, and we are here to help you achieve these goals through this environment.” Our clients/family are our passion as we build relationships while having a good time doing so. It really excites me knowing I am a part of helping people build a healthy body, mind and spirit.

As a businessowner, what makes your business stand out?

Our gym is so damn diverse. You have every walk of life in there, wanting to get healthier, fitter and happier. The Hillcrest Athletic Club is the most inclusive and welcoming fitness facility in the world. Our goal is to lead by example, so we can inspire other gyms and sports to be more inclusive and affirming. I 100% believe that all the love and positivity we provide to our members will transfer over into the world. Together, we are creating something special that I am so proud to be a part of.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

One of my professors from CSUSM, Dr. Alyssa Sepinwall, emailed me during the Orlando shooting in 2016. She wanted to remind me that I was loved and that she was a supportive ally for the LGBTQ community. Dr. Sepinwall’s emails of encouragement and love are forever memories. Plus, being a coach at Crossfit/fitness in Hillcrest since 2013, has been such an amazing experience for me as an athlete, I am and forever will be grateful for all these incredible memories and to the many clients/friends that help make those memories allowing me to grow as a better human being. In return I want nothing more than to “pay it forward” and help change lives with all that I have learned.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

Universal love, respect for our planet Earth and human kindness. I want nothing more than for all acts of hate, violence and pollution to end. As we start to focus on our lives coming back to somewhat normal, I want us as loving human beings to find more kindness and to say “I love you” more to all the people we love in our lives.

If you wrote a book about your life, what would you title it and why?

“MIJA.” In Spanish, “mija” is a term of endearment. My parents and relatives call me that all the time. I love it. It reminds me of so many good memories of my life.

If you had a chance to spend $1 million on yourself, how would you spend it?

On myself? Oh, that is tough. I would want to take care of my family and pay off any debt they have. But if I had to spend it on myself, I would buy Dawn and I a home, adopt a couple of kids and travel!

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby or business, what would you tell them?

Come be a part of an amazing fitness family! We offer a free community class, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. It’s a great way to get to know our members and staff. Sometimes people are afraid or feel uncomfortable about being in a gym because they are intimidated, but we do not judge, we want to make you feel comfortable to be there. Remember you are taking care of your body and your health to live a longer, happier lifestyle. We all can do it; it’s just taking the first steps.

If you were granted one superpower for life, what would you choose and why?

SUPER HUGS! If I could heal the hate and hurt out of everyone’s heart, just by giving them a hug, could you imagine how our world would be? If everyone felt love and got healing from their past? Our journeys in life are meant to learn from, we all most likely have been confronted with some or even many challenges that have made our lives stop and think, “Why am I doing this?” or “Why me?” Well, we all do grow up and as we do, we need to follow our dreams.

If you had the opportunity to join someone you love, admire, or wanted to meet over a cup of coffee, who would it be, and what one question would you ask them?

Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis. She is an author, activist, preacher and public theologian. She lights up my life every Sunday when I watch her sermons over YouTube. If I had one question, it would simply be, “Can I have a hug?” She’s amazing! She revived my spiritual journey and inspired me to be a better human. We are given one life to live on earth, let’s make it count. Be kind, love yourself and create your own spiritual journey. “Now that was a great cup of coffee.”

Crystal Necochea

@hillcrestathleticclub