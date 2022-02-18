I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities who I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I knew from the 5th grade in the Bay Area that I would end up in San Diego. I had never been here, but I just knew that is where I would be. I came down to attend SDSU and never left after graduation. I love so many things, but most of all, the sense of community that exists. It is not like this in every large city. We are a very small town located in a very big city.

What gets you most excited about life?

Waking up every day and getting to create that day and do what needs to be done, but also knowing there is a big playground out there waiting to be explored. We are so very lucky to live in San Diego, I never take that for granted.

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I love working at Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar, and for John Ealy. It really felt like joining the family business when I started here almost 7 years ago. The Ealy family has been in my life for almost 20 years. I love that we support so many different community events and organizations; it is right on course with my personal philosophy of giving back. I also love working in the Mission Hills community, it really reminds of some of the Bay Area communities I grew up around.

My second gig is as a real estate agent. The real estate business is not for the faint of heart, but my clients are all awesome and finding them a new home is the BEST! I absolutely love being an agent and making a positive impact in someone’s life. If you would like to talk real estate, give me a call.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

There is not one that especially stands out. Kindness shows up in so many ways, every day.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

Right now, the plight of our homeless/mentally ill population is really weighing on me. I wish there was an easy solution, but it is a very difficult issue. The mental health issue surrounding homelessness is one we need to do better with. I would wish that the help that is needed was easily attainable and affordable for all who need it.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

It would be to see the whole world up close. My birthplace of Germany is first. Then Italy, then France…you get the picture! I would have to take Joey Arruda and Chris B. Sorry, it’s the Three Travel Musketeers. It would have to be with no time or financial constraints. I can already imagine the photos I would take. I am known as the “documenter of our lives”. I take a ton of photos every day, vacation is on another level. Joey and B are very patient with my shenanigans. We just have the BEST time when we are away.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would pick organizations that represent what I believe in.

First and foremost is suicide prevention. It has touched my life in profound ways over the years. Locally there are many organizations who are walking the walk. The Trevor project is an organization that I have supported for many years. I would also give some to my circle who would benefit from a gift.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Stick with it. The Universe has a plan, while you might not see it clearly all the time, hard work and perseverance do pay off. Believe in yourself, you are worth it!

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

I want to go through this time on Earth being the best I can be. Is that every day, no. But overall, I am happy and love what I am doing. If I want to change something, I figure out the best route and make efforts to get there.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am very grateful for my family and my chosen family. As my parents are getting older, I am very grateful for the time we are in now. My “framily” is everything…they are the people I spend holidays with, the people who I travel with, the people who I see every day. I would be lost without them and their support of me. I am grateful for the life I have here in San Diego, I can’t really imagine living anywhere else (except Amsterdam)! I am a good daughter, a good sister, a good fur mom, a good aunt and a good friend…that is how I pay it forward to others.

