How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

My best friend and her husband moved to San Diego from our hometown of Ballston Spa, NY. After visiting them several times and falling in love with SD, I decided to make the leap, too, and moved my life out here. Best decision I’ve ever made! I actually just had my 18th anniversary of living in San Diego last month. I had always dreamed of living in California when I was a kid, so I guess you can say I’m living the dream! I love everything about SD: The food, the weather, our community and most importantly, the incredible people I have met out here who have become family.

What gets you most excited about life?

A bunch! Traveling, cooking, reading, Broadway, Dolly Parton, dining out, and Monday Night Wine Dinners are just a few. Life is all about laughter and making lasting memories with those who you love; that’s what is most exciting.

As an employee, what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

My life changed the day I started working at Baja Betty’s on the day the doors opened in 2004. It’s been a fantastic ride and the memories over the past 17 years with everyone I’ve worked with and our community always make me smile. Fun Fact: I am the last of the original day one staff that still works at Betty’s. Through working in Mo’s Universe, I have learned the importance of gratitude and kindness. One of my regular sayings is that “kindness doesn’t cost a thing.” We take pride that we welcome EVERYONE at Baja Betty’s, from the little kids, to the grandparents, and everyone in between, our doors are open to all!

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

When I was in high school, I had the chance to spend a month in France and it was something I looked forward to for years. When it came time to pay for the trip, the finances fell through and I was crushed thinking I wasn’t going to be able to go. As soon as they found out, my Gram and Gramp paid for the trip and didn’t even blink an eye. There was no way that they were going to let me miss out on that opportunity. I’ll never forget that and I’ll never forget how lucky I was to have them as my grandparents.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

I know I should say perfect health or world peace or something like that but I’m going to be 100% selfish with my wish. My wish would be to meet Dolly Parton! Even though I would probably be a blubbering mess and chances are good that I’d embarrass myself, I would love to thank her and tell her how much she means to me and how she inspires me every day to be a good person. Believe me when I say that this WILL happen someday. Hey Universe, are you listening!?

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and were able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take, and why?

I would take my best friend of 30+ years, Jo Anna, with me. She is the one that helped me see that it was ok to be Gay and to be happy with who I am; this is how I’d love to thank her for that gift. She deserves this trip just for that. Anyhow, we would visit Ireland (her family roots) and Italy (my family roots) for the vacation of a lifetime. She has 3 boys, a husband, and 2 dogs at home as well, so she deserves a break. I don’t think it would be hard to convince her to join me for a few weeks doing nothing but laughing, drinking wine, and eating fabulous meals and just talking and being silly like we did when we were teenagers. It’s going to happen one of these days.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would make sure that all college expenses were taken care of for my 2 nephews, Eddie and Gus, and my BF’s kids, William, Nick and Alex. I don’t wish for them to start out their adult life under a mountain of debt; however, I would do this under the condition that they each “pay it forward” to someone else at some point in their life. FYI, by the time they all go to college, it will probably cost a million to send all 5 of them.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Simple things that should be common sense…

Always treat guests in your restaurant as if they are a guest in your home. Something as simple as a smile will get you a long way. Be yourself because people can see through b*llshit. Always remember that you can’t listen when you’re the one doing all the talking.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

Treat people the way you would like to be treated in return. Be kind; you never know someone’s story. Respect others opinions; we all don’t have to agree. Be friends with the person staring back at you in the mirror each day. Remember to be grateful for each day that your eyes open and your feet hit the floor. We get one shot at this beautiful thing called life, so I’m making the most of it. As Rosalind Russell states so eloquently in “Auntie Mame,” my all time favorite movie, “Life Is A Banquet and Most Poor Suckers Are Starving to Death!”

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

So many things! I am grateful for my job, my family, my “family” and being blessed to have a life full of fun adventures with the best people in the world. I just turned 50 in September and am so looking forward to the next chapter of life. There is a lot of truth in the old saying that says, “We’re not here for a long time but for a good time.” Truth. I will always remember the words of a very wise man that I know, Chris Shaw, who taught me (and countless others) that “Life Is Good.” Yes, Chris, it sure is.