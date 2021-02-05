As of this edition, I will be changing the format of my column ‘Big Mike and Friends’ to a Q&A format while still introducing you to people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities who I think are interesting and easy for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals who make our slice of paradise a great place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

This week’s Q&A is with Cathrine Oclassen

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

“I moved to San Diego for the beautiful weather, the opportunity to expand my business and for the more relaxed atmosphere. There’s just something special about San Diego that I just cannot put my finger on, yet I love it here!”

What gets you excited about life?

“My true passion is educating people and the community on how to live a more abundant life through holistic and alternative ways of living. Teaching people to take charge of their well-being and empowering them to take action.”

As a businessowner, what makes your business stand out?

“In my business, we have successfully married the beverage industry with the service industry creating the world’s most unique urban tea lounge and detox [‘My Detox Lounge’]. We truly are a millennial’s dream lounge.”

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

“Growing up poor, a family once brought me and my siblings into their house to share their dinner with us, but the kindness really came from the fact that they themselves were poor, only having beans and tortillas to feed us all.”

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

“I wish that one day everyone would wake up knowing how truly special they are and that they are exactly enough and worthy of love and respect. My golden rule: “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”

If you wrote a book about your life, what would you title it and why?

“The title of my book would be: ‘What Not To Do.’ I would like to consider myself an expert in the field of business and wellness, however I got there from learning what the HECK not to do…trial and error makes for the best teachers.”

If you had a chance to spend $1 million on yourself, how would you spend it?

“I would buy a small cottage home close to the beach and reinvest the rest of the money.”

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby or business, what would you tell them?

“I would tell them to find their true passion in life, whether it’s a hobby, job or sport and then turn that into your career. Only work your passion!”

If you were granted one superpower for life, what would you choose and why?

“Well, hell, we are all already super! [laughs] My superpower would be to access 100% of my brain’s capabilities, making me limitless.”

If you had the opportunity to join someone you love, admire, or wanted to meet over a cup of coffee, what coffee or tea house would you go to and what question would you ask them?

“Honestly, I don’t know this one. Hmm? The boring answer is I would meet them at the world’s most unique tea lounge, My Detox Lounge, and I would ask them what their favorite cup of tea is and what it reminds them of.”

Contact:

CATHRINE OCLASSEN

619-539-7707

www.instagram.com/mydetoxlounge/