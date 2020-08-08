So many of us have moved to San Diego from other parts of the country and even the world. It is not uncommon to have those serving in the military just stay or come back to San Diego to live after they have been stationed here. There is also a large selection of colleges to choose from and with some of the best weather anywhere, younger people tend to want to be near the beach. And then there are those who are looking for a new adventure in their lives and just want a change and take that chance of moving and living here. I remember moving here 31 years ago come Aug. 18, 2020, and not knowing anyone here except my best friend Tino Graziano. Coming from San Antonio, Texas, where everyone knew who Big Mike was, to moving to San Diego and becoming just another face in the crowd, was scary and exciting at the same time, but a decision that has become one of the best things I have ever done. With that, I always like to welcome and encourage those who I meet that are new to San Diego, in hopes they will love living here as well. One of the best parts about San Diego are the people. I like to live by example and treat people well that are now living in San Diego so they have the same great experience that I have had living here in paradise. One such person is my new handsome, talented, and fun friend Brandon Allen.

Anyone who really knows me, knows I love art and have always enjoyed supporting local artists. One of my favorite places I love to go visit is The Studio Door Art Gallery in Hillcrest owned by Patric Stillman, who himself is an incredible artist. I had stopped by just to check out the new art for Pride week and to say hello to Patric, but he happened to not be there that day. Instead, I was greeted by a new face, Brandon, who kindly welcomed me into the studio. Right away, I started asking him a million questions about who he was and what had brought him to San Diego; he was so fun and approachable, we just hit it off right away. While there, Brandon explained his amazing and highly creative work, of which I just fell in love with. I have found a new artist to add to my already incredible list to share with the world.

Brandon grew up on a cattle farm in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He told me he has memories when he was little of getting eggs right from under the chickens in the barn and tending to a lot of cows. Growing up in a part of the country that has all four seasons made life so much more enjoyable, especially in the fall when all the trees change colors. It was his favorite time of the year, with the weather allowing him to hike, enjoy the beauty of the clear night sky, water ski and even go white-water rafting. The Rocky Mountains of West Virginia are beautiful. However, some people from that area tend to have different “values and mind sets” than Brandon does. Brandon knew he would be better off reaching his full potential in a more eclectic and energetic city where he could grow into his proudest Gay self! In 2011, he moved to South Beach, Miami. Brandon had been there on vacation and knew with all the acceptance of Gays and just overall culture, it was where he wanted to be.

Brandon and a friend both started working for some nonprofits. They started by creating a new website called (h2i) “how to improve.” I personally love this name and idea. Their concept was simple: they tried to find ways to help improve cities after a disaster and assist communities who need help. A videographer would follow them both around, capturing moments of them doing work for the greater good. After the videos were edited, they would purchase music from Europe to add to the videos as they sold various items online (Bluetooth speakers, mesh backpacks, water bottles, etc.) with the proceeds going to the nonprofit companies they collaborated with. It was great but like any grassroots organization, it was exceedingly difficult to get funding. After putting about a year of work into it, Brandon’s partner went back to work in the medical field. Brandon needed to find work, so he began bartending at a local Gay bar called MOVA, with no experience at all. The owner gave him a chance and apparently, he nailed it. He danced on top of speakers and poured shots all night till the sun came up and then slept it off on the beach. This lasted for three years; the late nights, long hours and lifestyle in a vacation destination was awesome (during his early 20s) but nightlife was creating a lot of bad habits for him. He was suppressing his feelings in an unhealthy way. Brandon eventually reached a point where he realized his real pain was coming from his alcohol and drug addiction, which was ultimately tearing him, and most importantly, his friendships apart.

Realizing he needed to make a positive change in his life, Brandon left the world of drug and alcohol consumption and stopped bartending. He challenged himself to open a small interior design business. He found himself using his creativity by working on rental properties that basically worked with aesthetics rather than any demolition. He had found a profession he really enjoyed and was creating art on the side for some of his clients. Using his imagination, he started to get creative by using different images online to paint. Brandon told me he was not the best at painting, but he came up with a few things by using different materials that really worked toward developing his own style — one that allows him to be different and stand out from other artists.

Creating art helped him come to terms with his own personal demons and doubts in his life, and excited Brandon, who seemed to come alive as an artist. In his own words, he describes his work: “I consider myself a conceptual artist who uses a mixed media with my niche being old period frames telling a story with textured fabrics on canvas and neon lighting. The intention is to draw you in, hold your attention for a moment and encourage you to laugh. With a variety of dark colors, the art has a somewhat provocative feel. None of it will be replicated. Each piece is carefully thought out and uniquely created from internal inspiration. I think the art is timeless, invoking a feeling of sexuality and confidence. It attracts all interests and is intended to be eclectic … I especially love sitting down with someone and picking their brain for a personalized piece of art.” Brandon’s biggest wish is that they laugh or, at the very least, smile at the results.

Getting a big break in his life, Brandon signed with a store to sell his art in Wynwood, a Miami neighborhood home to art galleries. In his heart, he finally felt so accomplished as an artist and completed what he felt was a successful five years in Miami that he decided to head to the West Coast. He moved to Palm Springs in 2017 for a short while and planned to relocate to Los Angeles. After visiting San Diego a couple of times, he decided it’d be best for him to live here instead, and he arrived in November 2019.

Brandon is a man of many skills; he is also a certified personal trainer and specialist in fitness nutrition. He loves doing anything active and he tries to always stay motivated. If he’s not being physically active, then he loves to explore new places, finding inspiration for new art. Traveling is his true passion. Brandon says he has been so blessed to have been so many places. He counts his blessings every day for the things he already has.

Brandon loves to give back to his community — his love for dogs and other animals gives him so much joy that he has volunteered at the Humane Society since he was in high school. He has run marathons for the Red Cross and for Alzheimer’s, any excuse to exercise for a good cause, you can count on Brandon. Every Thanksgiving, he would volunteer at the Salvation Army; he is so thankful for what he has that he loves sharing what he can, especially kindness with others.

Brandon is recently single but not accepting applications at this time (ha-ha). He has been focused on making good connections and becoming friends with people in his new community.

You can find Brandon’s artwork on display at The Studio Door Gallery in Hillcrest (3867 Fourth Ave. San Diego, CA 92103) and he is working on a website that is currently under construction. Please follow Brandon’s Instagram page @PoshPadz_Design.