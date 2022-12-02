I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of all lifestyles, talents, and personalities who I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each uniqueness.

Working in bars and getting involved with the community I love, for over forty years has given me the opportunity to meet so many amazing people. One of those amazing people is my dear friend Bill Kelly, a man full of life, love, and compassion for our Seniors. Our LGBTQ+ Seniors are never to be overlooked and should have affordable housing. For all the many years I have known Bill he has been a dedicated leader in activism and one of the main reasons the North Park Senior Apartments are a reality today in conjunction with efforts from the San Diego LGBTQ Community Center.

He inspires me to be a better person by encouraging me to appreciate people of all ages and ethnic groups. Thank you, Bill, for your determination and for never giving up on what your heart guided you to do. You make our corner of the world a better place to live without leaving behind those who are often forgotten. You have helped bring awareness to and create an opportunity for a future place to live as we all get older.

It is my honor to introduce a loving, beating heart, my sweet friend Bill Kelly. Here is his story:

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

My husband Bob and I cared for my aging parents in Illinois until they passed, and we moved to San Diego to care for his aging parents in 1997. We were part-time caregivers for our parents more than 20 years of our life together, that experience led me to advocate for older adults. KPBS made a 30-minute documentary on my advocacy efforts for LGBT seniors in the San Diego area. It can be viewed at https://video.kpbs.org/video/reflect-william-kelly-making-difference/

The weather, people, energy, cultural diversity and endless variety of things to see and do kept us here.

What gets you most excited about life?

Bob and I are celebrating our 43rdyear together and coined the phrase, “just you, just me, TOGETHER WE”. It is what guides our relationship and keeps us strongly committed to each other. The time I spend with Bob and our dog, Jack, keeps me excited about my life and the adventures, challenges and opportunities that constantly bring me joy and excitement.

In your professional life, what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

At the very core of my soul there has always been an unrelenting need to create art. As happens to so many creative people, the need to support myself took me down a broad assortment of careers and jobs including physician’s assistant, bank trust officer and owner of an antiques and collectibles business.

Now 75 years young, Kelly Digital Art, KellyDigitalArt.com, has taken me back to where I belong.

Inspired by British artist David Hockney’s work in photography and digital art. I trained myself in digital art. Cameras and the iPad serve as my easel, my fingers and Apple pencil are my brushes. Applying and blending the results of various digital applications, I shift the focus from reality to one of abstraction. Often the finished pieces do not remotely resemble the original photographs I shoot. The works become an unfolding dance of geometric shapes, colors, shades, light and textures. The pieces take shape without any original intention. Those intentions come after I am well into the creative process and are then transferred onto canvas, paper, or aluminum.

How others interpret my works is more important to me than how I see them. Experiencing art is a very personal thing and like most things in life imaginations are as diverse as those viewing any piece. It is the awakening of my imagination and that of others that brings me the great satisfaction.

A few years ago, 40 of my earliest works sold at a private showing and some of the proceeds were used to help support the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s senior programs. A few more pieces were also donated to charity auctions. Until recently, these were the primary places my work had been seen. Now I am grateful to know a handful of my creations hang in homes in San Diego, Palm Springs, New York, and Florida.

Each piece is sold as a hand signed 1 of 1 original work. The price depends on size (maximum of 4 feet by 5 feet) and the material the pieces are put on, finishes, and optional framing. So far, the largest piece was 17 x 32 inches on canvas. It sold for $750, and the smallest was also 10 x 12 inches at $90. Both included floating wood frames. I have not focused on marketing my work as it is an expensive and time-consuming business I can ill afford at my age. I simply want to create andshare my work with those who become aware of and appreciate it. The challenge is covering the expenses of creating while affordably pricing my work to supplement my social security to support staying in San Diego.

A self-published hardcover book with examples of my work is available for sharing with patrons and a video of my creative process can be seen by choosing the “about” tab on my web site. With dozens of yet unprinted pieces still in my computer,

I welcome those interested in seeing or discussing my works to email, wekbill@yahoo.com or message me on my personal Facebook page under William E. Kelly.

In one or two sentences, how would friends describe you?

I describe myself as an optimistic pessimist and extroverted introvert which makes me a realist who holds out hope that a kinder and better world is always within our reach. I think friends would describe me as intense, generous, caring, giving, compassionate, determined, and a force that will not be denied.

jack

What or who really makes you laugh and why?

Our puppy, Jack, makes me laugh several times a day. He exemplifies innocence, curiosity, unconditional love, and is full of playful energy.

Who inspires you in life to do your very best and why?

Those who most inspire me give of themselves without expectations or passing judgement on others. They help others to be the best they and I/we can be and are the heroes that unite us as a human race capable of creating a better, safer, and kinder world.

If you could witness any event of the past, present, or future, what would it be and why?

I live in the present, seek to understand the past, and would like most to witness a future where compassion and understanding are the dominant human traits we share. Then we will have evolved to be the best we can collectively be.

If you could give someone advice about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

Whatever you seek to be or do in life to support yourself, lean toward what truly fills your soul with smiles. Do this and you will have all the material things you will ever truly need.

What are your top five values you live by

Honesty and openness

Forgiveness

Striving to understand those different from me in any way

Compassion

Volunteerism

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am most grateful for the experiences and opportunities that have allowed me to live a life near the bottom of life’s ladder and for having the opportunities to slowly climb a little higher. More fortunate than most, I am happiest when paying it forward. Advocating for and helping others find their way up the ladder is important to me. Promoting civil equality and conversation is key to doing so.