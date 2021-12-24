I am excited to introduce our readers to amazing and caring people who live, work, play and do business in our community and city. Learning about people of every lifestyle, talents, and personalities that I think would be interesting for our readers to enjoy. San Diego has a wonderful diversity of individuals that make our slice of paradise the greatest place to live and enjoy each other’s uniqueness.

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I moved here for a job almost 34 years ago from Los Angeles. The things I love the most are the people, and that the city offers pretty much anything I’d want to do. I love that San Diego is a big city with a smaller town feel.

What gets you most excited about life?

Lots of things, but probably the most is spending time with my friends and family. Over the years, most of my family has moved down here. I love spending time with my great niece and nephews, I have 4 of them that are 5 years old and under!

As a businessowner or employee what makes your business stand out and how has it changed your life?

I owned my own media buying/marketing business for 11 years before retiring a couple of years ago. Being totally responsible for running a business definitely changes your life, adding responsibilities, and definitely adding rewards. It was a great experience.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

This is a tough one! I have been so fortunate and have experienced a lot of acts of kindness in my life, it’s difficult to think of one specific one. I believe very much in Karma, and like to think the acts of kindness I’ve received are a result of putting good out into the world. That’s what I strive to do, even more so now that I’m retired.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for, and why?

If I had one wish, it would be for the love and success of my family and friends. I’ve been blessed with wonderful people around me. I love seeing my niece and nephews succeeding in their life choices.

If you were given the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, and was able to take one person with you, where would you go, who would you take and why?

I’ve been a lot of places, but haven’t been anywhere in the Far East yet. I’d like to experience those cultures, places including Japan, Thailand, Korea. The who is easy, my best friend of over 30 years and travel partner, Mike Growe.

If you had a chance to spend one million dollars on someone, or any group of people, who would it be and how would you spend that money to better them?

I would spend a bunch of it on helping to take pressure off of my family and friends, helping those who could use some assistance. And a portion would go to the two organizations I love the most, Mama’s Kitchen and the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby, or business, what would you tell them?

I think my best hobby is my volunteer work at Mama’s Kitchen, which I’ve done for over 13 1/2 years now. My advice would be that you never realize until you’ve done it how much satisfaction you can get from volunteering. Knowing that I’m helping to make such a huge difference in people’s lives can be an overwhelming thing. I’ve been very fortunate, and I feel a strong responsibility to give back. It’s amazing how much that can mean.

Loving yourself is so important to becoming the best of who you are. Please write a couple sentences to describe your loving self and how you want to live your best life?

It took me a lot of years to feel in touch with my loving self and realize the positives. I really feel like now, finally, being retired and having the time, I’m much more focused on living my best life. Doing the things that bring me the most satisfaction and happiness. And I think age helps you realize that some of the things that seemed so important at the time are really just not.

Gratitude is so important in each of our lives, what are you most grateful for, and how do you pay it forward?

I am tremendously grateful for where I am in my life. I have amazing friends and a loving family who has always supported me. I try to pay it forward every day. As I said early, I am a huge believer in karma, so I feel that I owe a lot for everything I’ve received. My work at Mama’s is one big example of trying to pay it forward every day.