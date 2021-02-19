ADAM MAGEE (Costume Designer/Replicator)

How did you end up in San Diego and what do you love about it?

I was born and raised in San Diego, California. What is not to love about our city? We are 20 minutes to an hour away from beaches, mountains, and the deserts. We have incredibly diverse communities, and activities in all corners of the county. Plus, it goes without saying how spoiled we are with the weather.

What gets you excited about life?

Creativity, building, learning, making thing gets me most excited. For me, that can be anything from making an elaborate costume/gown, renovating our home or landscaping, visiting other countries/cultures to draw inspiration from, or just learning new skills.

As a businessowner, what makes your business stand out?

I think having a quality product and believing in your product or skill is key to make anyone have a successful business. As a costume designer/replicator, I strive to make garments that will last. Everything is custom-made by my hands, and my goal with each client is to make sure: 1) They get what they ask for and, 2) That it is constructed to last with minimal upkeep for the duration of their career. Nobody likes drag droppings as you twirl across the stage.

What small act of kindness were you once shown that you’ll never forget?

I have been shown incredible kindness from my idol Bob Mackie and several members of his team over the years. More specifically, a few years ago, Bob and his right-hand man, design director Joe McFate, were on a talk show that my partner (Chad Michaels) was featured on. Bob and Joe came to our dressing room and sat with us for a lengthy chat about my replicas over the years. Not only was I in awe with the compliments regarding my attention to detail, but I was shocked that they were paying such close attention, discussing garments that I had made five to 10 years earlier.

If the universe could grant you one wish, what would you wish for?

Endless confidence. As most artists can attest to, we are constantly doubting ourselves and our decisions. It would be great to barrel through every project without second guessing any part of the process.

If you wrote a book about your life, what would you title it and why?

“It’s Never Over.” I have worked and played in so many different arenas through my life thus far. Retail, construction, telemarketing, collections, dancing for dollars, bakery’s, stage managing, drag, design, photography, etc. If I am bored or uninspired by my situation, I will start over. We all could redefine ourselves and our skills any way we choose. We just must learn and want to put in the work to achieve.

If you had a chance to spend $1 million on yourself, how would you spend it?

I would probably put a down payment on a little cottage in Avalon and a golf cart to tote us around the island. Catalina is one of our most favorite places. We vacation there almost every year for our anniversary. Island life is just a slower pace. Unplug, and have a conversation with a stranger while enjoying an ice cream on the boardwalk. Bliss.

If you could give someone advise about your art, hobby or busines, what would you tell them?

Keep learning! There’s always new techniques or applications that will make your art that much better. Do not get discouraged by failure! I cannot tell you how many times in 20 years I have taken a rotary blade to a disaster of a garment and thrown it in the trash. It is the mistakes and failures that push you to the next brilliance.

If you were granted one superpower for life, what would you choose and why?

“TO BE ABLE TO FLY.” Visiting and witnessing the beauty of our world is a constant goal. Traveling sparks joy in my heart. TSA, baggage fees, and the time getting there however, does not.

If you had the opportunity to join someone you love, admire, or wanted to meet over a cup of coffee, who would it be, and what one question would you ask them?

I cannot answer that. I am more of a “live life as it comes” type of person. I enjoy not knowing where I will end up or who I am going to meet or could speak with. The last decade has afforded us more than we could have ever asked for. We have met so many people from every walk of life. Each interaction special and unique. I appreciate people’s stories. I’m a listener, an observer. Questions are easy to come by once you’ve opened your ears and mind in the conversation you are presented with.

Adam Magee

Instagram & Twitter: @AdamMagee8803

Facebook:

https://m.facebook.com/AdamMagee8803