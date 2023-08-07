President Joe Biden recently selected San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to serve as a trustee on the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. The foundation is a government foundation that oversees the selection of scholarship recipients, promoting careers in public service.

The highly-competitive, federally-funded program grants up to $30,000 for students who “demonstrate leadership potential, academic excellence, and a commitment to public service.” About 60 students are selected annually nationwide.

“As a 1999 Harry S. Truman Scholar, I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve on the Foundation’s Board of Trustees,” said Mayor Todd Gloria in a press release. “I know how critical it is to support young people interested in careers in public service. That’s what the Truman Scholarship provided me, and I look forward to helping ensure it continues to develop America’s next generation of talented public servants.”

Chaired by former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, the board is made up of 19 members and includes other administration officials and members of Congress. While the board meets on a bi-annual basis, the role is a volunteer position, receives no compensation, and must be approved by the Senate. For more information, visit truman.gov.