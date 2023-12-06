by Neal Putnam

Dec. 3 is the last Sunday Rev. Alisan Rowland will be at the Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) following her surprise announcement Nov. 26 that she is leaving to become a hospital chaplain in Washington state.

She received several standing ovations during her sermon that Sunday, though everyone said they would miss her in her role as a staff clergy person.

“Rev. Alisan has been a gift to our church for many years,” said Rev. Dan Koeshall, senior Pastor of MCC. “Her caring attitude and sensitive heart and genuine concern for others will be missed and we know that we will remain in each others’ hearts.”

Rev. Alisan Rowland flourished at MCC in San Diego, but has now accepted a chaplain position in Washington. (Photo by Ken West-Gale)

In addition to MCC, Rowland is also leaving the Uptown Community Service Center (UCSC), an organization that distributes food and clothing to needy families and the homeless, where she has served as its executive director for several years.

Despite her busy roles at both UCSC and MCC, Rowland said she has also volunteered to pastor inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in South Bay.

She will start her hospital chaplaincy position in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec. 18, giving her just two weeks to make her move.

Accolades and well-wishes poured in at the church immediately after the service, and through social media, from both parishioners and MCC staff after Rowland’s announcement became public.

“She blossomed into this amazing pastor,” said MCC church member David Root. “She’s an amazing gift to our church and our community and she’s going to be missed.”

“It’s a loss for us, but it’s a gain for them,” said Lyn Malone, another church member.

Choir Director Armond Washington described Rowland as “a sweet devoted person.”

We sure will miss her,” said Al Smithson, MCC vice moderator. “She’s been with us for many years. We pray for the best for this newest chapter in her life.”

“We were blessed. We certainly wish her well,” said Patti Kennedy, also a member of the church.

“Allie, you will be missed, but we know you will always be with us,” wrote Martin Sherman on the Facebook page of the MCC service.

Rowland said she will remain the online host for the MCC Sunday service that is available on Facebook.

Rowland previously pastored an MCC church in New Orleans from 2014-2019 and she later returned to San Diego MCC. She recalled when she left before, telling the congregation on Sunday “God is calling me away again.”

She structured her announcement by recounting her history with MCC.

“This church created hope for me when I first found it in 1997,” Rowland shared with those in attendance at the Sunday service. “You helped create this space of unconditional love, where I gained confidence in myself. You made it possible to find my voice to sing, to preach, and you supported me when I fell in love with Pam, and you supported my family.

“You helped me cope with my best friend’s suicide, with the loss of my dad,” she continued. “You became a part of my hope. You raised me in ministry. You cared for me and I’m so grateful.”

Rowland became tearful at that point and asked for some tissues.

(l ro r) Rev. Rowland assists lead pastor Dan Koeshall in a consecration ceremony. (Photo by Ken West-Gale)

Pastor Dan and Mo McElroy both came forward with tissue boxes. “They’re coming in every direction. That’s how good you are,” she remarked to laughter, just before receiving her first standing ovation.

“I prayed about it. I know that God is sending me there,” Rowland said. “I love you.

“Because of MCC, I was able to train to become a chaplain and that gave me the opportunity to work as a hospice chaplain and offer support to people who were ill before they died,” she said. “It was my relationship to this church – to The Met – that allowed me to have these opportunities.”

After she concluded, Koeshall, speaking for the congregation, told Rowland that they loved her and would miss her.

“God does not work in a vacuum,” he added, turning to the congregation. “When God calls people, God calls others.”

Cards of appreciation are being collected in a box in the lobby at the church, located at 2633 Denver Street in Bay Park. All cards collected will be given to Rowland on Dec. 3.

Her sermon on Sunday, Nov. 26 (when she made her announcement) was titled, “You Cared for Me,” and she mentioned that statement in her sermon.

To learn more about MCC, visit themetchurch.org.

–Neal Putnam is a local reporter. You can reach him at [email protected].