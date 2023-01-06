For over three grateful years now, I have been given the wonderful opportunity by LGBTQ San Diego County News to introduce and write about so many unique individuals for my column “Big Mike and Friends”. They come from every background, focusing on the good they bring to their lives, community, friends, and family. Even I have learned so many things from reading their answers that they choose to share to all our readers.

I am so deeply appreciative and would like to say a huge thank you to our Publisher Terry Sidie and our Associate Publisher Nicole Murray Ramirez for allowing me to be a part of their mission and creativity through this paper. If I am not mistaken our paper is the last actual printed LGBTQ+ news outlet in San Diego County. Thank you both for including me.

A huge thank you to both our Editor JP Emerson and Creative Director Cesar A. Reyes who have given me such an amazing platform to show my art and write my thoughts to share with our readers. They both have been there to help guide me, even to encourage me to write major articles for the paper, and by using my photography, giving me the chance to grow and better my skills as both a writer and photographer. I will always be so grateful.

None of this would be even possible without our advertisers, and our readers that support us with every issue. We appreciate your belief in us and love that we can bring the News, Entertainment, Art, different viewpoints with the handful of columns by so many diverse members of our community and so much more.

As we start another year in all our lives, 2023, I personally hope we all show more kindness, be more generous, and share more love with each other. As I grow older myself, I have witnessed the loss of so many people and one day it will be my turn too. My gold in my life is to be the best person I can be. I want every day of my life to be filled with happiness and I pray your life is filled with happiness as well.

Who knows, maybe I will have the pleasure to feature you and your story this coming year in my column or in a news story. We all have a story to share. Thank you all again for your support. Be safe, kind, and always be thankful as we start this new year of 2023.

Don’t forget to pick up your next issue of the LGBTQ San Diego County News!