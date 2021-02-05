Bali Bliss offers colon hydrotherapy and electro-lymphatic therapy. We got to talk with owner Jamie about the procedures and details so readers can find out the benefits of getting a treatment that will help with their overall well-being.

Give us some background on Bali Bliss, how long has it been in operation and what is your background?

Bali Bliss was founded in 2020 [by Jamie] in San Diego after returning to the U.S. from Bali, Indonesia in order to provide comprehensive services that support and foster the health and wellness of our customers. We offer a variety of treatments to improve and help you maintain your optimal health.

What is colon hydrotherapy?

Colon hydrotherapy is a completely natural way to cleanse the colon and leave you feeling lighter and healthier. It is a gentle way to cleanse your large intestine. Warm water is flushed through your colon to remove waste, while rehydrating your colon.

What are the benefits?

Top colon hydrotherapy benefits include: better digestion; improved immune system; balance in your body; brighter, clearer skin; avoid premature aging; shedding pounds; hydration; and removal of harmful waste.

Why do you recommend people have the treatment?

Everyone will benefit from colon hydrotherapy even if you do not suffer from digestive issues.

Our colon is as long as we are tall.

The diameter of our colon is equal to that of our wrist.

For every foot of colon, we can store approximately 5-10 pounds of waste.

The degree your colon is clean is the degree your bloodstream is clean.

One colonic equals three days of fasting.

How long is the treatment?

A typical colon hydrotherapy session lasts approximately 45 minutes, but you should allow one hour for your total appointment. During the session, you will be lying on your back on a comfortable treatment table. You will disrobe from the waist down and wear a gown.

Once a small, disposable speculum is inserted into the rectum, you are completely covered.

During the session, an I-ACT certified colon hydrotherapist will administer filtered water followed by the release of waste. Various techniques to help release toxic waste matter from the colon is used. The inflow of water and release of waste is repeated several times during the session. The water temperature and pressure are controlled by the therapist to stimulate peristalsis. Warm filtered water flows into the colon through a small inflow tube and the waste is eliminated from the colon through a separate waste tube.

This is a closed system so you can rest assured that there is no odor to be concerned about. Your dignity and modesty are always maintained.

How does one prepare for it?

No preparation is required, however avoiding foods that may upset your stomach prior to the treatment is highly recommended.

What other treatments do you offer?

Electro-lymphatic therapy

Your lymph system is your secondary circulatory system. It is as extensive as your blood circulatory system although it doesn’t circulate the blood and it doesn’t have a pump like the heart. Because it doesn’t have a pump, the fluid in the lymph stream can become congested if you aren’t taking care to keep the system clean and clear. It’s vital to take extra care of the lymph system because it is not only an extensive full body fluid system, but it is also your immune system. Weight loss and cellulite reduction may also be an additional benefit. When your lymphatic system stays strong, your immune system will also remain strong and it will work to keep you free from disease, illness, inflammation, and premature aging. A treatment like this will play a huge role in supporting your immune system and cleansing and purifying your lymphatic system. This equipment uses an electro frequency to penetrate the body up to 2-3 inches. It can get through bone, tissue, ligaments and because of that, it is highly effective.

Essential oil therapy

Essential oils are used through the treatments to heighten our senses, promote a sense of calmness and well-being and create a peaceful Zen spa experience. The treatments will leave you feeling euphoric and re-energized.

Bali Bliss

2302 Sixth Ave. San Diego, CA 92101

text 858.227.6990 | balibliss101@gmail.com

baliblisscolonhydrotherapy.com