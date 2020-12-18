A judge on Nov. 18 refused to set any bail for a La Mesa man who was extradited from Reno to face charges in the brutal stabbing death of his husband.

More details were revealed in the slaying of Kevin Powell, 38, when the prosecutor said he was stabbed 50 times and was found with a knife still in his chest on Aug. 11.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 45, pleaded not guilty to murder in El Cajon Superior Court.

Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan asked Judge John Thompson not to set any bail for him, considering he was a flight risk who fled the scene to Reno.

Kilamyan also told the judge Jordan was a danger to the public.

“I did cite the fact that the victim had 50 stab wounds which made it a particularly heinous murder,” said Kilamyan.

Powell was found dead in his bed by two detectives in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in La Mesa while they were doing a welfare check.

Kilamyan said there was no forced entry into the home and no sign that it had been burglarized. Jordan, who lived with Powell, could not be located. The knife apparently came from their kitchen.

Jordan fled the scene, but injured himself during a suicide attempt and was hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, said Kilamyan. Hospital staff notified police, who arrested him Aug. 20.

Jordan’s attorney, Patrick Kline, Jr., asked Thompson to set reasonable bail.

“He would show up for court,” said Kline, if Jordan was able to post bond.

Powell had missed two Zoom meetings Aug. 11 and could not be reached, so two Chula Vista Police detectives went to his home and found him dead.

Kilamyan said an identity hearing was held in a Nevada court on Sept. 16 and a judge said there was sufficient evidence that Jordan was the man who was wanted for murder.

The DA’s office submitted a governor’s warrant for extradition and Jordan waived further extradition hearings.

A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 28, but it could be delayed.

Powell worked for the city of Chula Vista in the human resources department, and dozens of current and former co-workers posted loving tributes to him in his online obituary.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of our friend and colleague, Kevin Powell,” said Chula Vista City Manager Maria Kachadoorian in a statement.

“We will miss his enthusiasm, professionalism, and commitment,” said Kachadoorian. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Jordan remains in the Vista Detention Facility without bail.