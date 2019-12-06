By Cesar Reyes

After a small hiatus from Hillcrest, the ever-so-delicious Babycakes is back and ready to continue serving sweets and more! The last time the folks from Babycakes were in the neighborhood, they had an inspiring business for 11 years full of fabulous cupcakes, pastries, and other baked goods as well as a plethora of beverages.

After 11 years on Fifth Avenue, owners Christopher Stavros and Rafael del Rio decided to look for a larger and fresh space to expand the bakery side of the business. But now a combination of fate and timing led to the chosen new spot: 3795 Fourth Ave., on the corner of Fourth and Robinson avenues at the charming building formerly occupied by Pinkberry. The Babycakes ambience has been implemented into this new space, with their iconic turquoise walls, vintage gold mirrors and crystal chandeliers that really pull it all together.

Babycakes’ tasty menu has drawn in clientele from all over San Diego County. They take their quality treats very serious. Their bakeshop and coffeehouse, located at 874 Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, has been a popular hot spot for the past five years. They also continue to utilize their large main bakery in the South Bay for those gorgeous and delicious customized cakes made by Rafael and his team.

The evolution of Babycakes will now focus more on desserts and fun beverages that pair well together including sparkly wines, Champagne, prosecco and beer.

The fresh new spot is already open for business so you can stop by and grab your favorite black bottom or tres leches cupcake! And mark your calendars for the Babycakes Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in on the festivities; red-ribbon cutting, plenty of giveaways and cupcakes with bubbly. Welcome the boys back to the neighborhood!