For many in our community, there is the perception that San Diego Pride goes into hibernation during the autumn and winter months but as we grow into a year-round education and advocacy organization that could not be further from the truth. Many of our programs and year-round events happen during these “slower” months, so there are options for community members to get involved with San Diego Pride! Here is a brief rundown of events happening in the next few weeks that you can engage in!

#MeTooLGBTQ – October 15 – 17

Our annual #MeTooLGBTQ conference was set to happen in May of this year but as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, the planning committee had no other option but to cancel the in-person event and begin planning a virtual conference.

As they finalize the details of this event, the goal remains the same. The conference hopes to increase culturally competent services for victims and survivors of sexual violence and relationship violence that identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer and to create space for LGBTQ+ survivors to connect with each other and community resources. This three-day conference is the only conference of its kind in the country outside of higher education settings, and is the first step in a long-term solution, aiming to bridge the gaps between the LGBTQIA+ communities and spaces of healing and care for sexual and relationship violence.

This year’s theme focuses on resiliency and thriving, centering intersectional identities and approaches. The 2020 conference will filter its content through the dual lenses of anti-racism/racial justice and working with trauma during a pandemic.

To learn more and register, visit our website at www.sdpride.org/metoolgbtq

Pride Stride – October 31

San Diego Pride is one of over 30 Prides taking part in Pride Stride! It’s the first-ever nationwide LGBTQ+ virtual 5k/10k event to commemorate National Coming Out Day! It’s not a race meaning everyone can do it! Choose 5k or 10k and then run, walk, dance, prance, or stride at your own pace, anytime from now until October 31. Join us on National Coming Out Day, Sunday, October 11 as Pride leadership and volunteer celebrate virtually by posting their best #PrideStride selfies and interact with the nationwide Pride movement.

A portion of your Pride Stride registration fee will help support San Diego Pride and our mission to create safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ communities in the San Diego area.

Register at www.pridestride.org/san-diego and get your official Pride Stride race bib, swag bag, and other cool stuff!

Get OUT the Vote

The election is just around the corner and it is more important than ever that LGBTQ+ people and our allies show up to the election polls on November 3rd. Every voice and every vote matters. Since it is election season, San Diego Pride is ramping up “Get Out The Vote” efforts by hosting virtual phone banks and we need volunteers; there’s even fundraising opportunities for organizations and groups. Learn more at www.sdpride.org/vote

Youth Leadership Academy – November 14 – 15

Much like our other programs, our annual Pride Youth Leadership Academy has turned virtual so we can connect with LGBTQ youth safely. The youth leadership academy was created to bring youth together from across the region to engage, educate, and inspire our next generation of leaders. Youth who attend the weekend academy will come away with the practical skills and committed passion to become agents of change within their own schools and communities. It is a fun and inclusive academy that includes historic context, LGBTQ resource education, organizing skills, panel discussions, and team-building activities that inform and motivate participants to be successful in all they do.

New this year is a parent and caregiver track that happens on November 7th where parents and caregivers can learn tools and ways to better support and affirm our LGBTQIA youth.

This program is free and open to junior-high and high-school aged youth.

The youth leadership academy is just one of a slate of youth programs run by San Diego Pride to ensure LGBTQ youth and allies have the resources to be effective in installing change and progress in their communities and throughout their lives.

If you’re a high-school aged youth and would like to attend the academy, register at www.sdpride.org/yla

To learn more about San Diego Pride’s youth programs, visit our website at www.sdpride.org/youth

These four events are just some of the many options community members have to get involved or engage with San Diego Pride. We still have robust affinity groups like the San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition, San Diego Latinx Coalition, Pride Military Department, and more. We also have a great lineup of panel discussions and LGBT Q&As for the remainder of the year where we’ll be discussing topics like Spirit Day, supporting local queer businesses, and Veteran’s Day. You can find more information on our website at www.sdpride.org. Happy (year-round) Pride San Diego!