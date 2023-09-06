Capturing Life’s Emotions on Canvas

By Patric Stillman

Point Loma artist Colette Hebert stands as a recurring figure in the world of contemporary art, capturing the essence of human emotions and movement on canvas with a mastery that weaves together her love of visual art and dance. Her artistic journey spans countries, mediums, and influences, resulting in a body of work that not only resonates with viewers but also serves as a testament to the power of individual expression.

Hailing from Quebec in Eastern Canada, Hebert’s early connection with the art world was nurtured by her parents at a young age.

“I was the kind of child that stayed after school to draw on the bulletin boards with chalk,” Hebert said. “My parents enrolled me in private lessons at a local school of art. My passion for art only grew from there.”

A profound moment in her development was the opportunity to study under the eyes of master artist Leslie Shalk. Shalk shared everything he learned from his own mentor, the internationally beloved Henri Matisse. Hebert recognizes that Shalk’s time in her life continues to influence her own style of painting.

One of Hebert’s favorite artistic techniques that Shalk taught is “Lavis,” which translates to “Washed Ink” in English. The timeworn process creates black shapes on white backgrounds. Black ink is placed in small containers of water with increasing degrees of darkness. The artist controls the flow of the ink as it is poured onto the canvas to create an image. The idea is to capture the “spirit” of a shape without thinking too much. This is a time-honored process for artists to understand ink load, brushstrokes and texture.

Having spoken French since birth, it was natural for Hebert to start her European life in France. There, she soon discovered her second creative love, the Tango (editor’s note: the popular dance and music style that originated in the late 19th century in Buenos Aires, Argentina). Finding herself surrounded by Hispanic friends, Spanish quickly became her second language. Eventually, she mastered English when she returned to North America.

“Understanding different languages is a real gift,” Hebert said. “Each one has its own way of expression and thought. It’s very appealing for me to understand the world through the use of different languages.”

Attracted to warm weather, Hebert became a nomad with the seasons for two decades of her life, traveling from Montreal to Cape Cod and eventually ending up in Miami for the winters.

Success as an artist came quickly for Hebert. Her work was selling all along the East Coast, which was helped in part because she was meeting patrons as she assisted the galleries that represented her artwork. With 20 summers in Provincetown showing work at Passions Gallery, she saw her work follow collectors across the US.

“I was never a starving artist,” she said. “In my late 20s, I was always busy creating new work. I had storage units in many cities that held my art so I could offer new paintings to the galleries along my annual travels.”

Hebert’s body of work is filled with a version of pour paintings on aluminum. She would contact newspapers in the cities where she lived so she could recycle the aluminum sheets that were used in the printing process. This unconventional canvas became the stage upon which Hebert orchestrated her intricate symphony of emotions.

“It was very convenient for me because aluminum sheets are very light,” she said. “I could travel with a stack of works wherever I went. I couldn’t have done that working on stretched canvases. It suited my lifestyle, moving with the warmth of the sun.”

Her expressive, figurative paintings stood out from her contemporaries because she was interested in creating an abstract field from the chemical process of pouring incompatible materials together. Using a spatula instead of a brush, Hebert mixed together gold leaf, oil, furniture stain, acrylics, and other media, which caused a reaction when they came together to create beautiful textures. This technique breathes life into her subjects, allowing their stories to unfold with every stroke.

“My art was always figurative,” Hebert said. “I loved to reveal the curves of the female form. Through the process, I would hide parts of the work with this abstract painting technique I developed. This continues to be the main way I work. It’s my signature that has evolved over the years. I find it quite beautiful.”

To the surprise of her close friends, she decided to give up painting and began to dance the Tango full time.

“Both give me great satisfaction. They offer the same creative release to me. I start with a ‘blank canvas’ and have the freedom to express myself through movement. You could say that the Tango allowed me to paint with my feet.”

It wasn’t long before she and her partner at the time became the 2003 U.S. Tango Champions. This opened up the world to her as they performed across the globe in international cities like Tokyo, Madrid and Buenos Aires. San Diego soon became a regular destination three times a year, eventually becoming home.

At the heart of Hebert’s artistic revival stands her partner, Katerina. The turning point came when Katrina expressed a simple birthday wish for a painting from Hebert. This innocuous request served as a catalyst, reigniting Hebert’s passion for painting. It was an artistic reawakening that prompted her to rediscover the joy and depth that painting brought to her life. The experience illuminated the importance of maintaining a balance between her artistic pursuits, including her role as a Tango instructor at Liberty Station, and her innate desire to create visual art.

Hebert’s creations transcend mere visual appeal. They encapsulate the complexity of the human experience, particularly in the realm of feminine sensuality and movement. Each piece encapsulates a narrative, inviting viewers to embark on an introspective journey through layers of color, texture, and form. Her work resonates with universal emotions, encouraging viewers to connect with their feelings and experiences.

With a storied history of exhibitions in prestigious galleries, Hebert’s art has garnered admiration from diverse local audiences. Notably, her recent exhibition at In Gallery in Barrio Logan showcased her ability to capture the essence of the human spirit through her art. She was also featured at The Studio Door in two group exhibitions this year, including the prestigious PROUD+ national exhibition of LGBTQIA+ artists.

Hebert’s journey is an inspiring testament to the resilience and dedication of an artist who pours her soul onto the canvas. As she continues to evolve, her fusion of emotions, movement, and texture is bound to make an indelible mark on the art world.

Her message to art enthusiasts and appreciators is clear: remember her name, seek out her creations, and engage in a dialogue with her about art that transcends language.

Colette Hebert can be found online at colettehebertstudio.com and on Instagram at @colette_hebert_galerie–Patric Stillman is a fine artist and gallery owner of The Studio Door. If you are an artist in San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community and would like to be featured in an artist profile, please contact Patric for consideration at [email protected].

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

Please consider supporting LGBTQ+ San Diego County News. We are one of just five California based LGBTQ+ newspapers that are still in print. Donate. Subscribe. And if you have a business that’s able to, advertise with us. Your support is critical to sustaining the dedicated journalists serving our communities.

Our local LGBTQ+ newspaper helps keep us safer. We keep an eye on city hall, on corruption, and shady business practices. Together we can ensure our local news is covered for years to come.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher