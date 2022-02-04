Hillcrest’s artists and businesses are ready to holler “Olly olly oxen free, Come out, Come out, Wherever you are” to San Diego’s arts patrons. As Omicron restrictions begin to lift, the neighborhood is encouraging San Diegans to take a chance to step back into the burgeoning neighborhood art scene.

“The Studio Door is thrilled to see a level of the arts in the neighborhood that looks a lot like two years ago before we all went dormant to meet the challenges of the pandemic,” said gallery owner Patric Stillman.

March Highlights include:

The 8th Annual Crow Show

Preview Night: Thursday, March 3 from 6 – 9 PM

Reception: Saturday, March 19 from 6 – 9 PM

The Studio Door’s most popular visual art exhibition runs March 3 – 31. The gallery will make juried artworks available for purchase from artists across the country celebrating our feathered neighbors. The 8th annual exhibit is being juried by Wes Siegrist, Executive Director of The Society of Animal Artists.

The Return of Art Workshops

Saturdays

Local artists Crisinda Lyons (fused glass) and Patrick N Brown (mixed media) will offer one day creative workshops out of The Studio Door. These special hands-on classes will mark the return of art programming at The Studio Door.

Index Urban

Ongoing Artist Showcase

Inspiring international curiosity, the family-owned travel store is showcasing sculptures by Scott Bruckner, paintings of Jon Cantwell and recent art by Jordan Cantwell, who just returned from an extended artist residency in Athens, Greece.

Revised Edition of First Thursdays

Thursday, March 3 from 5 – 10 pm

After a two-month hiatus, Walk in Art kicks off its 2022 season from March through October. The public can look forward to the return of art, vendors, and food trucks with guest performances.

New Neighborhood Mural

Look for the unveiling of the longest mural in Hillcrest at the corner of 6th and University. As announced at Hillcrest Business Association’s 100 centennial last October, the new mural by artists Jason and Frieda Gould (Visual Arts Supply) will celebrate our neighborhoods diversity.

Other Local Secrets

Hidden in plain sight, locals know that they can find changing exhibitions on the walls of Bread & Cie and Artist & Craftsman Supply plus a variety of local makers’ goods at DiTorr.

“Art brings us closer than ever,” said Stillman. “All of the artists at The Studio Door are thrilled to be a part of a neighborhood that understands that art is essential to the quality of our community.”