Conversations with Nicole

By: Nicole Murray Ramirez

I am excited to announce some LGBTQA+ community projects for 2024 and 2025!

Pride in our local heroes

As many of you know, 2024 is the 50th anniversary of San Diego’s Pride March/Parade. In 1974, we were denied a permit but marched anyway and in 1975 after attorney Tom Homann and the ACLU threatened to sue the City and Police Department, we were issued a parade permit.

So, in celebration of our community’s 50th anniversary of Pride, the GLBTQ Historic Task Force and the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) are teaming up for a historic project.

If you have ever been in Hillcrest, you have for some years seen the banners hanging from lamp posts featuring national LGBTQ heroes, actors, singers, and activists. Well, this year, we will be changing those banners to include LGBTQA+ San Diego heroes, leaders, and activists, including individuals that helped build and bring the community together.

The GLBTQ Historic Task Force and the HBA will soon be making public the nomination process where anyone or any organization, business, or group can nominate someone to be honored with a banner (see the example of LGBTQ hero Chris Shaw spotlighted on this page). An official selection committee will also be named.

Hillcrest Holiday Parade

There are also discussions going on about a possible “Hillcrest Holiday Parade” with the lighting of a huge Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah.

Other neighborhoods and communities have holiday parades, so why can’t Hillcrest?!

Induction ceremony

The GLBTQ Historic Task Force will also join the San Diego LGBT Community Center this year for the 2024 inductions to the San Diego LGBTQA Wall of Honor at The Center.

More information to come.

Airport LGBTQ visibility project

The GLBTQ Historic Task Force is applying for a 2025 LGBTQ Historic Exhibit at the San Diego International Airport celebrating our community and its art, culture, and history.

We are already talking to airport officials and will be presenting a model of our LGBTQ historic exhibit and cultural/arts presentation this year. Well-known and respected gallerist Patric Stillman (The Studio Door) will head up the proposed arts/cultural exhibition.

A special thank you to state commissioner Robert Gleason (former board chair, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority) for his advice on this proposed LGBTQA+ community Pride airport exhibit.

Keep and eye on this column and LGBTQ San Diego County News for additional updates on these exciting projects.

–Nicole Murray Ramirez is a lifelong Latino and LGBT activist and advocate, a longtime city commissioner, and is the Queen Mother of the International Imperial Court of the Americas. He can be reached at [email protected].

